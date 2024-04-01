ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors Welcomes Andrew Matthews as Director of Healthcare Real Estate Brokerage
ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors (ERE) is proud to announce the appointment of Andrew Matthews as Director in their Newport Beach office.
ERE’s dedication to provide best-in-class advise to the healthcare real estate market really stood out to me when seeking to join my first brokerage here in the U.S.”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors (ERE) is proud to announce the appointment of Andrew Matthews as Director in their Newport Beach office. Joining an esteemed team of healthcare real estate experts, Andrew brings valuable expertise to the firm through his wealth of experience in real estate investment advisory.
In his role as Director at ERE, Andrew will focus exclusively on advising healthcare operators, investors, and developers on their real estate holdings. He will work predominantly on multi-tenanted healthcare buildings, which is complimentary to the company’s depth of expertise in single-tenant sale & leaseback transactions. . Prior to joining ERE, Andrew served as a Senior Associate at Gerald Eve, a Newmark Company, where he worked within the capital markets team in London, United Kingdom. He was an integral member of the team involved with growing the company’s award-winning Operational Capital Markets platform, which in doing so saw him advise on several high-profile deals across the UK.
“ERE’s dedication to provide best-in-class advise to the healthcare real estate market really stood out to me when seeking to join my first brokerage here in the U.S. I’m excited to be joining Collin and the team and look forward to working with clients from across the healthcare industry,” said Andrew Matthews, Director of ERE.
Throughout his career, Andrew has facilitated transactions totaling over $700 million across various operational real estate sectors, including healthcare and senior housing. His diverse client base included institutional investors, REITs, property companies, developers, and owner-users. Andrew's international experience has allowed him to develop a unique understanding of the global investment market, which will enable him to craft tailored real estate solutions for his clients going forward.
Andrew holds a BSc (Hons) degree in Property Finance and Investment from Nottingham Trent University, graduating with First-Class Honors. He is also a Chartered Member (MRICS) of The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, a globally recognized professional body for real estate professionals.
"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Matthews to our team," said Collin Hart, CEO of ERE. "Andrew's extensive experience and dedication to client success have positioned him as a trusted advisor, aligning with our core values. Andrew’s expertise will enable our team to provide even deeper expertise to our growing client base, particularly as relates to the nuances of multi-tenant medical assets across the country."
For more information about ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors and their services, please visit www.ereadv.com
About ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors:
ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors focuses exclusively on providing healthcare real estate solutions. Our firm specializes in representing leading physician groups in structuring sale and leaseback transactions on their clinical and surgical center real estate. We function as a conduit between physician partnerships and institutional real estate investors, the most aggressive buyers in the market. We are a real estate brokerage, but take an advisory approach, expertly positioning our clients for a real estate sale as part of succession planning surrounding their practice real estate investment.
