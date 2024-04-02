ClearGov Named Business Solutions Partner By Florida Association Of Counties (FAC)
The partnership expands access to the company's innovative budgeting solutions to Florida counties looking to modernize their budgeting process.
The FAC partnership with ClearGov introduces a suite of budgeting tools that not only simplifies financial management but also enhances our counties’ commitment to transparency and accountability. ”MAYNARD, MA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearGov, the leading budgeting and planning solutions provider for local governments, is proud to announce its recognition as a Business Solutions Partner by the Florida Association of Counties (FAC). This designation highlights ClearGov’s commitment to enhancing budgeting processes and financial transparency for local governments across Florida's 67 counties.
— Ginger Delegal, Executive Director of the Florida Association of Counties
The Florida Association of Counties' mission is to help Florida’s counties effectively serve and represent their communities through Advocacy, Collaboration, and Education. FAC represents the diverse interests of Florida's counties and provides a unified voice that positively impacts state policies to better serve and represent community needs. Integral to this mission, FAC’s Business Solutions Program aims to boost government efficiency and generate savings, which are benefits that directly align with the innovative budgeting solutions ClearGov offers.
Already serving seven county governments within the state of Florida, the partnership positions ClearGov to expand its reach to more counties looking to modernize their budgeting process. The company's complete suite of budgeting and strategic planning tools is designed to simplify processes, streamline financial data communication, and foster community engagement through transparent governance.
“Florida’s counties are constantly seeking ways to innovate and improve efficiency in serving their communities. The FAC partnership with ClearGov introduces a suite of budgeting tools that not only simplifies financial management but also enhances our counties’ commitment to transparency and accountability. ClearGov’s solutions offer a powerful way for Florida’s counties to optimize budgeting processes and return savings to local taxpayers,” said Ginger Delegal, Executive Director of the Florida Association of Counties.
The complete ClearBudgets suite includes:
- Capital Budgeting – Automate the collection, organization and optimization of capital utilization.
- Personnel Budgeting – Budget salaries, compensation and benefits, conduct scenario planning and what-if analysis.
- Operational Budgeting – Build a forecast and annual budget more efficiently and collaboratively
- Digital Budget Book – Produce an interactive, GFOA award-winning budget book in a fraction of the time.
- Transparency – Tell a county’s financial story to drive community support and engagement
- ClearPlans – Create, execute, and manage any type of plan (e.g., strategic plan, comprehensive plan, general plan, etc.).
“Florida is at the forefront of utilizing technology to enhance how local governments operate and engage with their citizens. ClearGov is thrilled to support the Florida Association of Counties in their mission to foster effective, efficient, and transparent local governance. Through this partnership, we’re excited to extend our reach and help even more Florida counties transform their budgeting processes and better serve their communities,” said Bryan Burdick, President of ClearGov.
For more information about ClearGov’s solutions, please visit https://cleargov.com/.
About ClearGov:
ClearGov® is the leading planning and budgeting solutions provider for local governments and schools. ClearGov’s budget cycle management solutions help local governments modernize and streamline their budgeting processes. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 1,100 agencies and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.
