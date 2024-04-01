Submit Release
Public Notice Regarding Courthouse Schedules on April 8

Due to the upcoming solar eclipse event with anticipated road closures and high traffic volume, courthouse schedules will vary by location on April 8. Courthouses in the following counties in the northern part of the state will be physically closed to the public on April 8: Chittenden; Franklin; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orleans; Caledonia; Essex and Washington. Persons wishing to apply for a relief from abuse order in those counties on April 8 during regular courthouse hours may call 1-800-540-9990.

Courthouses in the remaining counties will be open to the public on April 8 (except between 3:15 - 3:45 pm when all courts will be closed): Addison; Orange, Windsor, Rutland, Bennington and Windham.

If there are other changes as the date approaches the changes will be posted on this website. Thank you.

