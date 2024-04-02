NX Prenatal Welcomes Scott Gleason as Chief Financial Officer
BELLAIRE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NX Prenatal, a leading women’s healthcare company focused on the development of advanced prenatal diagnostic tests, proudly announces the appointment of Scott Gleason as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 18, 2024.
Mr. Gleason brings almost 25 years of diagnostic and medical device industry experience to our team and we are very excited to have someone with the depth and breadth of knowledge in Diagnostics to NX Prenatal making him an invaluable addition to the executive team. With his extensive background, Scott is poised to help lead NX Prenatal through its next phase of growth and development as the company works to commercialize its first advanced diagnostic product for pre-term birth.
"We are excited to welcome Scott to NX Prenatal as our new Chief Financial Officer," said Gail S Page, Interim CEO “ His proven track record of success and expertise in financial management, investor relations, and strategy make him the ideal candidate to help guide our financial strategies and drive our company forward."
As Chief Financial Officer, Scott will be responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of NX Prenatal including financial planning and analysis, budgeting, forecasting, and investor relations. He will play a critical role in shaping the company's financial direction and ensuring its long-term success.
"I am excited to join the talented team at NX Prenatal and contribute to its continued growth and success," said Scott. "I look forward to working closely with the executive team and employees to drive financial performance and create value for our shareholders."
Prior to joining NX Prenatal, Scott served as the Interim CFO for over one year and as the SVP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at OraSure Technologies. Prior to OraSure he was the SVP of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy at Myriad Genetics, a leading laboratory company. He also served as a financial analyst at Stephens Inc. covering the life science tools and diagnostics industry. He holds a degree in Economics from the United States Air Force Academy.
Please join us in welcoming Scott and he can be reached via email at sgleason@nxprenatal.com
About NX Prenatal:
NX Prenatal Inc. is a private, US-based molecular diagnostics company recognized for its innovative work developing new exosome-based liquid biopsy tests for the large maternal-fetal medicine market. The company's proprietary multiplexing and AI/ML-driven platform is being utilized to develop enabling, early warning systems for adverse pregnancy outcomes including preterm birth, preeclampsia and placenta accreta. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nxprenatal.com.
