Nominations Open for the 24th Annual March of Dimes Heroines of Washington Awards
Finalists and winners will be honored at an awards gala on November 7 at The Ritz-Carlton Tysons CornerARLINGTON, VA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the March of Dimes announced that nominations are open for the 24th Annual Heroines of Washington Awards. The awards, presented by ASRC Federal, recognize professional women in the D.C. area for their exceptional volunteer efforts and community leadership.
Nominees must reside in Maryland, Virginia or Washington, D.C. Self-nominations are welcome, and all nominations are due by July 22, 2024.
Nominations are being accepted in the following categories:
Healthcare Heroine Award
Professional Services Heroine Award
Public Sector Heroine Award, presented by Carahsoft
Real Estate Heroine Award
Rising Heroine Award
Technology Heroine Award
To nominate a Heroine and learn more about the event, previous winners, sponsorship opportunities and the March of Dimes’ mission, visit http://www.marchofdimes.org/events/heroines.
"The Heroines of Washington Awards provide an unparalleled opportunity to shed light on the impactful volunteer work being done by professional women in the DMV,” said Diane Nguyen, CFO of Microsoft Federal and co-chair for the 2024 Heroines of Washington Awards. “I’m in awe of the incredible work of our Heroines and look forward to celebrating a new group of remarkable women this fall. The gala will be an inspirational evening to rally around and celebrate the dynamic women who are pillars of our region.”
All finalists and winners will be recognized at an awards gala on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner. Guests will include CEOs, directors and other noteworthy leaders from local non-profits, corporations and government agencies, and the proceeds from the gala will fund March of Dimes programs, research, community services, education and advocacy to support the health of all moms and babies.
“The March of Dimes' mission is to create a world where every mom and baby have an equal opportunity to be healthy, regardless of wealth, race, gender or geography,” said Holly McKenzie, partner at PwC and co-chair for the 2024 Heroines of Washington Awards. “Unfortunately, the U.S. remains one of the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth. However, funding from the Heroines of Washington Awards enables the March of Dimes to provide families with access to quality healthcare that helps them get the best possible start.”
Since the event’s founding in 2001, the Heroines of Washington awards program has recognized 151 Heroines and raised over $4.9 million to support the March of Dimes mission.
About March of Dimes
March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can get the best possible start. Since 1938, we’ve built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. To learn more about March of Dimes, please visit marchofdimes.org.
Bevan Bello
March of Dimes
