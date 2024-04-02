Verby from GetVerby.com is a pocket AI coach for life skills development Verby from GetVerby.com is a personal AI coach for life skills development. Getverby.com launches Verby, an AI coach for entrepreneurs and small business owners

Former tech leader of TSA PreCheck launches an essential tool to help entrepreneurs and small teams improve their relationship dynamics and productivity

Verby makes it easy for small business owners and their teams to develop the skills they need to thrive, without the time and expense of traditional coaching or training programs.” — Saro Saravanan, Founder, Former Tech Leader TSA PreCheck

BOSTON, MA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verby, the AI-powered coach that empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners to enhance their communication skills and build stronger relationships, launched today from https://getverby.com. Developed by renowned tech entrepreneur Saro Saravanan, who in the past has launched TSA PreCheck, TSA CAT, and Fidelity NetBenefits, Verby offers personalized, real-time guidance to help users navigate critical conversations and interactions that can significantly impact their business success.

Effective communication is crucial for small business owners and entrepreneurs in securing deals, managing teams, and building lasting partnerships. Verby acts as a personal development and communication coach, providing tailored feedback and advice for a wide range of scenarios, from high-stakes negotiations to networking events and employee training.

Verby offers a library of over 160 pre-built simulations covering common business situations, as well as the ability to create custom scenarios specific to various industries and challenges. Users engage in virtual conversations, and Verby analyzes their responses, offering insights and recommendations on aspects such as persuasiveness, clarity, empathy, and more.

"As an entrepreneur who has experienced the highs and lows of building a business, I know firsthand how critical effective communication is to success," said Saro Saravanan, Founder of Verby. "Verby makes it easy for small business owners and their teams to develop the skills they need to thrive, without the time and expense of traditional coaching or training programs."

Verby's AI-driven approach ensures that users receive targeted, actionable feedback in real-time, allowing them to refine their skills and approach on the fly. The platform supports users in improving their sales pitches, handling difficult customer interactions, and building more cohesive teams.

Small business owners are already seeing the benefits of Verby. Pauline Carlson, CEO of Carlson Data Systems, who conducts corporate training for customer service representatives, noted, "Since implementing Verby's role-playing scenarios, we have seen a remarkable 20% increase in customer satisfaction scores. Verby has become an indispensable part of our training toolkit."

Verby is available now as a web and mobile application, compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac. The basic edition is free, with affordable paid subscriptions for advanced features and team management. Entrepreneurs and small business owners can invest in their own growth and that of their teams, without significant financial strain.

To learn more about how Verby can help businesses succeed, visit https://getverby.com. Product demos and testimonials are available at https://getverby.com/media/videos/videos.html, showcasing how Verby is revolutionizing professional development for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Verby presents an opportunity for entrepreneurs and small business owners to take their communication skills and business relationships to the next level with its AI-powered coaching platform.

