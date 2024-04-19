Prime Award "National Business Innovator Award - 2024" Goes to Steve Harvill, Founder of Creative Ventures

Stephen Harvill

"We are thrilled to highlight Steve Harvill with this award." ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a triumphant celebration of pioneering business ingenuity throughout the transformative year of 2024, the Prime Award has been bestowed upon Steve Harvill, the visionary owner of Creative Ventures. This prestigious recognition not only applauds his extraordinary contributions to the nuanced realm of business consulting but designates Steve Harvill as the quintessential benchmark for avant-garde business practices, setting an elevated standard resonating across industries throughout the unfolding year.

The Prime Award, emblematic of distinction across diverse business sectors, is both a commendation and an inspiring call to action. It urges industry leaders to persist in the relentless pursuit of innovation in our ever-evolving modern landscape.

With an infectious enthusiasm for this well-deserved accolade, Prime Managing Director Aurora DeRose remarked, "We are elated and proud to cast the spotlight on Steve Harvill with this award. His unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in business consulting is commendable and serves as a testament to his commitment to excellence."

DeRose, a staunch advocate for innovation's transformative power, underscored its pivotal role. She said, "Innovation is the pulsating heart of entrepreneurship. Aspiring business owners must not merely acknowledge its essence but internalize its overarching significance, constantly exploring multifaceted avenues and mastering the art of leveraging it effectively."

Drawing wisdom from business titan Howard Schultz, former chairman of Starbucks, the resounding message echoes that genuine innovation is inherently disruptive. Schultz's stirring words, "Innovation must be disruptive. You've got to fracture and break the rules and disrupt," underscore the transformative nature of authentic innovation, urging entrepreneurs to dismantle conventions and pioneer new territories boldly.

As Steve Harvill luxuriates in the well-deserved limelight of the Prime Award, this recognition extends beyond acknowledging individual achievements. It serves as a memorable reminder to the expansive business community that innovation isn't just a choice but the propelling force steering success in the dynamic tapestry of contemporary business. The narrative of Steve Harvill becomes more than an inspirational tale; it becomes a rallying call, encouraging others to embrace disruption, navigate uncharted waters, and embark on the transformative journey shaping the promising future of global business landscapes.

As President of Creative Ventures, Steve Harvill has dedicated 40 years to sharing his innovative concepts and strategies with a diverse range of companies. From Fortune 500 giants to fledgling startups, Steve and his dynamic team at Creative Ventures have crafted programs that transcend industry boundaries, consistently challenging conventional norms. With a background in science and past leadership roles at two companies, Steve leverages his rich leadership experience and empirical insights to fortify his ideas. Whether he's delivering presentations, conducting workshops, or providing consultancy services, Steve's programs on Leadership, Sales, Marketing, Innovation, and Client Experience are renowned for providing actionable steps that propel businesses to new heights. His impressive client roster includes esteemed names like Apple, Zappos, IBM, Frito Lay, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo, underscoring the invaluable expertise he brings to each project.