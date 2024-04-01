Restaurant Technologies Breaks Another Sustainability Record

Restaurant Technologies recycled over 314M pounds of used cooking oil in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurant Technologies broke its own sustainability record by recycling and converting more than 314 million pounds of used cooking oil (UCO) into renewable diesel or biodiesel in 2023, breaking the record set in 2022 by 25 million pounds. The company continues to help its 40,000 customers nationwide be more sustainable and reach their Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) goals to create a cleaner, more livable planet.

With the support of renewable energy partners such as Chevron Renewable Energy Group, Restaurant Technologies converts 100% of UCO collected into renewable diesel or biodiesel. By eliminating packaging and converting UCO into renewable fuel, the company helped save about 26.7 million pounds of trash, more than 8 million cubic feet of landfill space, reduced petroleum diesel usage by more than 40 million gallons and helped avoid more than 1 billion pounds in CO2e emissions.

“Sustainability is at the core of Restaurant Technologies, and creating a better world for all of us to live in is a foundational part of our values,” said Diana Geseking, General Counsel and Chair of Restaurant Technologies’ ESG Committee. “We are grateful for our renewable energy partners, and our diverse customer base across industries who share our commitment to sustainability. With their continued support, we look to build upon our success and reach new heights in the years ahead.”

Restaurant Technologies boasts a diverse portfolio of customers in the restaurant, hotels/resorts, grocery store, convenience store, college/university, casino, golf club, and other foodservice related businesses. These customers include nationally recognized brands such as McDonald’s and Shake Shack, among others. Together, they build a more sustainable business and will continue to aspire to achieve new corporate social responsibility heights.

To learn more about Restaurant Technologies, its 2022 ESG report or 2023 ESG update, and how it supports customers in their pursuit of a more sustainable business, visit rti-inc.com/sustainability.

About Restaurant Technologies

Restaurant Technologies is the leading provider of commercial kitchen solutions for nearly 40,000 customers nationwide. Since 1999, its Total Oil Management and AutoMist® solutions help “Control the Kitchen Chaos” for quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, resorts, casinos, hospitals, and more. By automating the hardest tasks in the kitchen, Restaurant Technologies improves food quality, safety, and efficiency for its customers.

Total Oil Management eliminates the manual handling of cooking oil through an automated solution that delivers, stores, filters, monitors, and removes oil. Restaurant Technologies also works with renewable energy partners to recycle used cooking oil into renewable fuels for a more sustainable business. AutoMist automates hood and flue cleaning to reduce fire risk and create a cleaner, safer work environment.

Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, Restaurant Technologies is privately held and operates 41 depots nationwide with more than 1,400 employees. For more information, visit www.rti-inc.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or X @RTIoil.

###

Attachments

David Cheng, Public Relations Manager Restaurant Technologies 6123089360 dcheng@rti-inc.com