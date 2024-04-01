Syd Leibovitch, Rodeo Realty President, to Speak & Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Luxury Real Estate Retreat

Syd Leibovitch

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syd Leibovitch, Rodeo Realty President, will grace the stage as a distinguished speaker at the prestigious Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate 20th Annual Spring Retreat. Scheduled from May 5th to 8th in Palm Springs, California, this event promises to gather the finest minds and talents in the luxury real estate industry.

Syd Leibovitch, renowned for his visionary leadership and unparalleled contributions to the real estate sector, will share his insights and expertise during the retreat. As the head of one of the nation's most respected real estate firms, Leibovitch brings decades of experience and a wealth of knowledge to the table. Attendees can anticipate gaining valuable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of luxury real estate from his perspective.

In addition to serving as a keynote speaker, Syd Leibovitch will be bestowed with the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award, a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions to the industry. Throughout his illustrious career, Leibovitch has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, earning his peers' and clients' respect and admiration.

"We are thrilled to have Syd Leibovitch join us at the Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate 20th Annual Spring Retreat," said Meghan Barry, President of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate. "His presence as both a speaker and an honoree underscores the caliber of individuals this event attracts. Syd's remarkable achievements inspire all of us in the luxury real estate community."

The Spring Retreat offers attendees a unique opportunity to network with industry leaders, gain valuable insights from expert speakers, and explore the latest trends and innovations shaping the luxury real estate market. From insightful panel discussions to exclusive networking events, the retreat promises an enriching experience for all participants.

"We are deeply honored to have Syd Leibovitch represent Rodeo Realty at this prestigious event," said John Gould, Executive Vice President of Rodeo Realty Inc. "His leadership and dedication have been instrumental in establishing Rodeo Realty as a leader in luxury real estate, and we congratulate him on this well-deserved honor."

In 1986, at 25, Syd Leibovitch founded Paramount Properties, which grew into Rodeo Realty, now boasting 1200 agents across LA, Ventura, and Orange Counties. By 2008, it was California's largest single-owned independent real estate firm. In 2021, its sales exceeded $7 billion. Syd personally sold 1000+ homes and oversaw 150,000 transactions. He advised the US Congress and the California Attorney General during the 2008 Financial Crisis. Rodeo Realty ranks annually among America's top 50 firms. Syd is consistently recognized as an influential figure in the industry. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate for his exceptional sales and industry contributions. Syd frequently speaks at events and appears on network TV, radio, and podcasts, embodying resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to real estate excellence.

For more information about the Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate 20th Annual Spring Retreat, please visit www.luxuryrealestate.com/events

To learn more about Syd Leibovitch, click here: www.sydleibovitch.rodeore.com