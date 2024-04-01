Renewable Taos Announces Earth Day 2024 Partnerships & Event Schedule

RT Logo

Three days of community education and civic action planned

TAOS, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renewable Taos, Inc. today announced plans for three days of Earth Day events aimed at education and involvement of the local Taos Community. This year’s Global Theme is “Our Planet vs. Plastics.”

Emphasis will be on reduction and elimination of plastic waste. Thanks to the generous support of Taos County and the Town of Taos, Taos Ski Valley, Kit Carson Electric Cooperative, UNM-Taos, Guzman Energy and others, Renewable Taos is expecting a great turnout from the community for these events.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, April 20, 21 and 22, Renewable Taos, along with its partners, has scheduled three half-day events including short educational presentations, electric vehicle displays, volunteer clean-up activities and tours of Kit Carson Electric Cooperative solar energy facilities that provide Taos County with a large share of its total electricity requirements.

The event on April 20 will be at the Taos Mesa Energy Facility. On April 21, events will begin in the area of the KTAO parking lot for cleanup along NM 150 that leads to Taos Ski Valley. And on April 22, students from UNM-Taos will visit the Town of Taos Wastewater Facility and Solar Array.

According to Renewable Taos Executive Board member Paula Claycomb, Earth Day is one of the best opportunities for local residents to show their understanding of the fragility of Planet Earth. “As in the past, we are fortunate to have such generous and like-minded partners for trash pick-up activities, combined with learning about where our electricity comes from.”

Dawn Boulware, Vice President of Environmental and Social Responsibility at Taos Ski Valley, expressed her enthusiasm to participate in this important community initiative. She stated, “We’re excited to join other community organizations and individuals in celebrating Earth Day. We all share responsibility in fostering a cleaner, more sustainable future for our community and planet.”

Kit Carson Electric Cooperative is a key supporter of this effort. "We have to ensure our younger generations understand the importance of keeping our communities vibrant. The collaboration with Renewable Taos and our partners encourages the value of coming together for the betterment of our communities. Earth Day is to reflect on the importance of protecting our natural resources and support initiatives involving sustainability and preservation. We are 100% daytime solar and 100% committed to our member's quality of life," says Luis A. Reyes Jr., CEO of Kit Carson.

For more information about Taos Earth Day and a complete schedule of events, please visit www.renewabletaos.org

About Renewable Taos:

Renewable Taos is a non-profit education and advocacy organization dedicated to accelerating a transition to 100% renewable electricity for all energy needs in our region. We focus our efforts on educating ourselves and others, advocating with legislators at all levels, and on implementing projects that further this transition. We strengthen our work through collaborative efforts. Community resiliency and economic justice are essential to this work.

About Taos Ski Valley:

Taos Ski Valley is a year-round destination that delivers a pure mountain experience. Taos Ski Valley is independently owned and operated. Whether skiing, riding, hiking, biking, or more, visitors of Taos Ski Valley are invigorated by the spirit of the outdoors. Taos Ski Valley is proud to earn Outside Magazine’s #1 mountain resort ranking, and to be a Fast Company 2023 Most Innovative Company. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley, visit www.skitaos.com.

About Kit Carson Electric Cooperative:

Formed in 1944, Kit Carson is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative in northern New Mexico and is the second-largest cooperative in the state. Kit Carson is one of 16 electric cooperatives that serve rural New Mexico communities, serving nearly 30,000 members in Taos, Colfax and Rio Arriba counties. To learn more about Kit Carson, visit www.kitcarson.com.

About Guzman Energy:

Guzman Energy is a wholesale power provider dedicated to communities in search of affordable and reliable energy. Guzman Energy partners with cooperatives, municipalities, companies and tribes across North America to customize energy portfolios that make economic and environmental sense for today and tomorrow. For more info, visit www.guzmanenergy.com

Karen Andrews

Renewable Taos

PO Box 1453, Taos NM 87571

Ph: 786-239-1325