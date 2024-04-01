MiREYE Imaging Revolutionizes Veterinary Imaging Technology with AI-Based X-ray Machines
UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – MiREYE Imaging proudly announces the official launch of their cutting-edge line of AI-based Veterinary X-ray machines in the United States. With a mission to redefine diagnostic imaging in veterinary practices, MiREYE's innovative technology integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance accuracy and efficiency in veterinary diagnostics imaging.
One of the standout features of MiREYE's Veterinary X-ray machines is the incorporation of their patented Auto Thickness Detection system. This groundbreaking technology eliminates the guesswork traditionally associated with setting exposure parameters, ensuring precise and optimal imaging results with every use. By automatically detecting the thickness of the subject, veterinarians can confidently obtain high-quality diagnostic images without the need for manual adjustments, significantly streamlining the imaging process.
"At MiREYE Imaging, we are dedicated to advancing veterinary healthcare through cutting-edge technology," said Ryan Everhart, CEO at MiREYE Imaging. "Our AI-based Veterinary X-ray machines with Auto Thickness Detection represent a significant leap forward in diagnostic imaging, providing veterinarians with the tools they need to deliver superior care to their patients while reducing errors and improving efficiency."
In addition to introducing state-of-the-art technology, MiREYE Imaging is actively expanding its network of distribution partners across the United States. By collaborating with reputable distributors, MiREYE aims to make its innovative Veterinary X-ray machines readily accessible to veterinary practices nationwide, empowering veterinarians with advanced diagnostic capabilities.
"As we launch our AI-based Veterinary X-ray machines in the United States, we are excited to partner with distributors who share our commitment to excellence in veterinary care," added Ryan Everhart. "Together, we can make a positive impact on the veterinary community by providing access to leading-edge imaging solutions."
For more information about MiREYE Imaging and their AI-based Veterinary X-ray machines, please visit www.mireyeimaging.com or contact Sales@mireye.ca
