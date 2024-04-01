Burns Funding Provides Entrepreneur Evan Butts with $220,000 To Power His New Business
Burns Funding is an alternative funding company that helps entrepreneurs and investors obtain private unsecured debt capital.
We are starting to see a theme with these business that we are funding. They all have an altruistic angle in that they bring something positive to society.”LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burns Funding, an alternative funding company that helps entrepreneurs and investors obtain private unsecured debt capital, has provided $220,000 to Evan Butts, an entrepreneur planning to start a business that could revolutionize the business travel industry.
Butts will use some of the funds to support the go-to-market strategy for the business, while the rest will be used by Burns Funding in passive income vehicles. The passive income will be used to service the loan, which is a unique approach offered by Burns Funding.
Burns Funding, which was started about a decade ago, was recent profiled in the California Business Journal in the following article - “Burns Funding Forms Strategic Alliance With IdeaPros.”
“It has been a dream of mine to work for myself and start a company that provides transformative change in an area that I'm passionate about,” said Butts. “Without giving away too much about the business model, I am proud of the fact that it will, in part, help address the mental health crisis in America.”
“We are starting to see a theme with these business that we are funding,” said Peter J. Burns, III, the founder of Burns Funding. “They all have an altruistic angle in that they bring something positive to society.”
Butts has valued his brief interaction with Burns, a serial entrepreneur, and Burns Funding. His goal to become a successful entrepreneur, like Burns.
“When I look at entrepreneurship, I think about my family first,” said Butts. “I think about how I can manage my workload, so that I can work when I need to work, while having quality time with my family. I can put the hours in that I need to put in to be successful. So, it's the freedom of working for yourself, knowing that you are creating your own destiny. It’s being a leader and having people wanting to work alongside of you, Those are the things that are most important to me with regards to entrepreneurship.”
Burns, meanwhile, is excited that he can provide alternative to traditional banks, which are difficult for entrepreneurs to work with.
“We have hundreds of private investors who have come to trust Burns Funding and are willing to back that up with their capital,” Burns said. “This attitude directly opposes the reception that entrepreneurs receive from banks and other conventional lending sources.”
ABOUT PETER J. BURNS III
Based in La Jolla, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVA), and finally, Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have very successful traditional business careers, Burns chose the life of a startup entrepreneur.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. In the early 2000s, he moved to Arizona and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, Burns took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneurial founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
In recognition of his work, the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America named Burns its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, Burns started Club Entrepreneur to unite entrepreneurs in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.
Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a “common thread.”
“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns. “Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won’t rest until every entrepreneur who needs money can secure it.”
