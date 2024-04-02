Introducing The American Casino Guide App: The Ultimate FREE App For Casino Lovers
We want users to have the most data, tools and savings possible at their fingertips. Using this app gives casino lovers a huge strategic advantage compared to heading out and going in blind.”HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For anyone who loves to visit casinos, there's a new must-have app that makes finding and getting great deals at casinos across the United States easier than ever before. The American Casino Guide app is a powerful suite of tools designed to help casino enthusiasts get the most out of their gaming experience - and best of all, it's completely FREE for users.
With an ever-growing number of casinos spread out across the country, it can be challenging to keep track of your options or find that hidden gem offering the games, amenities and deals you want. The American Casino Guide app puts an expert-level resource for locating and researching casinos right in the palm of your hand.
The American Casino Guide app was developed by the trusted experts behind americancasinoguidebook.com, a website that has been a premier source for comprehensive information on all U.S. casinos for over 15 years. By leveraging their deep database of casino knowledge along with modern mobile app technology, they've created the ultimate on-the-go resource for casino lovers.
"Our goal with the American Casino Guide app is to be the ultimate travel companion for casino lovers," said Steve Bourie, noted gaming expert, author, and founder of the app. "Whether you're a high roller looking for a famous resort destination or someone who just enjoys playing the slots at your local tribal casino, we give you all the information you need in one convenient place."
One of the app's core features is the ability to find any casino in the United States using a variety of search methods. You can look up a casino by name, city, state or even zip code. There's also an incredibly useful GPS locator that displays all of the casinos within a 50-mile radius of your current location.
For those who want to research casinos in a particular state, the American Casino Guide app has a state-by-state directory containing detailed listings for every single casino. Within each state, you can view all of the casino locations plotted on a map to scout out your target destinations.
The depth of information provided on each individual casino listing is impressive. You can view the name, address, phone numbers, room rates, buffet pricing and games offered. The American Casino Guide app even includes sections detailing senior discounts and other special features like golf courses, spas, entertainment venues and more. The app also includes details on RV parking availability at each casino.
American Casino Guide app's value actually goes far beyond simply making it easy to find and evaluate casinos. The app also includes an unbeatable coupon section filled with money-saving casino offers that you won't find anywhere else. These exclusive coupons, which are all FREE to download, give users access to incredible deals like FREE match play bets, 2-for-1 show and dining discounts, room discounts and so much more.
"The coupon database is a real game-changer," said Bourie. "We've partnered with casinos across the U.S. to put together deals that create incredible added value for anyone using our app. You'll easily save at least $100 by using just some of the money-saving offers on the app."
In addition to the coupon savings, the American Casino Guide app gives users turn-by-turn directions from their current location to any casino they select, ensuring they never get lost along the way. There's even a trip planning feature that allows you to map out a whole casino road trip.
The American Casino Guide app is designed to be an ever-evolving, ever-improving resource. The development team is committed to keeping the app updated with the latest casino information, deals and enhanced functionality. New features in the pipeline include a social networking component for users to connect and share tips.
"We want users of the American Casino Guide app to have the most data, tools and savings possible at their fingertips," Bourie said. "Using this app gives casino lovers a huge strategic advantage compared to heading out and going in blind."
Whether you're a seasoned casino pro or just getting started, the American Casino Guide app is an essential tool that will instantly upgrade your gaming adventures. The app is available for free on both iOS and Android and can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store. Try it out today and experience the future of casino travel and savings!
