Community Clinic Acquires Community Physicians Group
SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Clinic, one of Northwest Arkansas’s largest primary care providers, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of Community Physicians Group (CPG) of Siloam Springs. The acquisition significantly broadens the Community Clinic's footprint and enhances its capacity to meet the healthcare needs of all members of the Northwest Arkansas community.
This strategic acquisition will integrate seven of CPG's clinics across Northwest Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma into the Community Clinic framework of more than 20 locations. The expansion aligns perfectly with Community Clinic's mission to deliver accessible, high-quality healthcare services to individuals and families throughout the region.
Judd Semingson, CEO of Community Clinic, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to extend a warm welcome to the patients and staff of Community Physicians Group as they become part of our Community Clinic family. This venture underscores our commitment to providing exceptional care and support throughout our region and will provide tremendous care and access to the patients we serve."
Community Clinic is dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition for former CPG patients – living out its motto of “We Care. You Belong.” The clinic remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining continuity of care and fostering patient-provider relationships, ensuring that every individual continues to receive personalized attention and top-tier care.
Beyond simply expanding its clinic network, Community Clinic aims to utilize this acquisition to enhance its service offerings and further integrate healthcare delivery across the region. By combining resources and expertise, the clinic seeks to address the evolving healthcare needs of the community more effectively.
As Community Clinic embarks on this new chapter, it extends its gratitude to patients and staff for their ongoing support and dedication. Together, they are committed to shaping a healthier, brighter future for all.
About Community Clinic:
Established in 1989 as St. Francis House, NWA, Community Clinic initially provided resource-based connections before expanding its focus to healthcare in 1994. With over 35 years of dedicated service, Community Clinic has evolved into one of Northwest Arkansas’ leading primary care providers. Designated as a Community Health Center since 2004, the organization has grown to encompass more than 20 clinic locations, serving over 45,000 patients in 2023. Committed to compassionate and innovative care, Community Clinic offers a comprehensive range of services and collaborates with a multitude of regional health systems to expand the care. More than just a medical clinic, Community Clinic services include, primary, pediatric, women’s Health and prenatal care, dental, behavioral health, physical therapy, case management and more. With twenty points of care across Washington and Benton Counties, Community Clinic ensures access to quality healthcare and vital resources connections for all our communities. We Care. You Belong. For more information about Community Clinic visit ccnwa.org or call 855-438-2280.
Community Clinic
+1 479-751-7417 ext. 6056
abbie.sudduth@communityclinicnwa.org
