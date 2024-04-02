7 Mile Brands Introduces PRETZELIZED™ to Disrupt and Reinvigorate the Pretzel Category
Founders and strategic investors in ParmCrisps, Thinsters Cookies, Veggie Straws, and SkinnyPop launch PRETZELIZED™ Pretzel Crackers and Pretzel Pita ChipsFAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, 7 Mile Brands, a CPG brand incubator created by the founders of ParmCrisps, Thinsters Cookies, and Veggie Straws, announces the launch of PRETZELIZED™, a new food brand reimagining classic snacks by transforming them into pretzels, starting with introducing entirely new Pretzel Crackers and Pretzel Pita Chips.
Both products deliver an elevated snacking experience blending two classic snacks into one product. Pretzel Pita Chips combine an artisan, double-baked pita chip with the crunchy, salty, golden shell of a pretzel, making them the perfect pairing for any dip. Pretzel Crackers combine the same crunchy golden pretzel shell with a bite-sized snacking cracker, making them ideal for lunchboxes or anywhere on-the-go.
In order to successfully achieve the desired outcome of a Pretzel Cracker and a Pretzel Pita Chip, PRETZELIZED™ pioneered a new manufacturing process by building custom, proprietary machinery capable of transforming two favorite snacks into one – a feat never before accomplished by a brand until today.
The PRETZELIZED™ launch addresses the growing $2.2 billion pretzel market, which has remained dominated by traditional pretzel offerings for decades. Aside from flavored pretzels, which have driven 58% of the category’s growth, there’s ripe opportunity for creative disruption within the space, and consumer behavior proves it: in 2023, U.S. snackers purchased 1.7% more units of pretzels than the year prior, resulting in a notable 17.2% increase in dollar sales, a clear indicator that pretzel fans are hungry for more diverse, innovative snack options on shelf.
“As a pretzel lover, I’ve been wanting to shake up the more conventional pretzel snack options at the grocery store with something more exciting,” said Sammy Kestenbaum, CEO of PRETZELIZED™. “We’ve seen the food service and restaurant industries introduce innovative pretzel offerings, so why not reinvigorate the retail category by doing the same? We saw an opportunity to deliver a new snacking experience that fulfills the desire for both nostalgia and newness by transforming classic snacks, like snacking crackers and pita chips, into pretzels…and introducing them into new grocery store aisles. ”
PRETZELIZED™ 6.5-ounce Pretzel Crackers are now available nationwide at Whole Foods and Shop Rite in Sea Salt, Cheddar, and Honey Mustard flavors in the cracker set, and PRETZELIZED™ 7-ounce Pretzel Pita Chips are available in the Deli Dept at Fresh Market and available nationwide in all 2,000+ Kroger Banners including Kroger, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smith's and Fred Meyers in Sea Salt, Everything and Buffalo flavors. Both products are also available on Amazon and will continue to roll out in additional national retailers in the coming weeks. In June the brand will debut its entire line up at the IDDBA Show in Houston, TX.
“Over the past few decades, we’ve disrupted and elevated several various snack categories including puff snacks, popcorn, cookies and chips, but PRETZELIZED™ may be our biggest snack revolution yet,” said Jason Cohen, Chairman Founder of 7 Mile Brands. “We’re taking one of the oldest snacks in the world and for the first time ever, combining it with other popular snacks to wake up the entire snacking category. Nothing like PRETZELIZED™ has hit shelves before and we can’t wait for snackers to join our ‘pretzelution’.”
About 7 Mile Brands
7 Mile Brands is a CPG brand incubator with a mission to create disruptive snack products to reinvigorate various snack and deli categories. Founded in 2023 by Jason Cohen, founder of Veggie Straws and Sammy Kestenbaum, founder of ParmCrisps and Thinsters Cookies, the company’s snack brand portfolio includes PRETZELIZED™ snacks and CHEFMOSA. To learn more about 7 Mile Brands please visit https://7milebrands.com/.
About PRETZELIZED™
Founded in 2023 by 7 Mile Brands, a CPG brand incubator created by Jason Cohen, founder of Veggie Straws and Sammy Kestenbaum, founder of ParmCrisps and Thinsters Cookies, the product line has pioneered a new snack category by combining pretzels with other classic snacks to offer consumers two favorite products in one tasty bite. To learn more about PRETZELIZED™ visit https://pretzelized.com/ and join the PRETZELUTION by following the brand on Facebook and Instagram.
