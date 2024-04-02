Dr. Ken Davis, IFBB PRO Releases His Second Book: Holistic Bodybuilding, The Aging Antidote
By transforming his Dad Bod, into an IFBB Bodybuilding Champion in five short years, Dr Ken Davis shares the keys to The Aging Antidote.MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holistic Bodybuilding: The Aging Antidote
Now available on Amazon & Barnes and Noble
Dr. Ken Davis, a 71-year-old health and wellness professional, has released his second book: Holistic Bodybuilding: The Aging Antidote. He recently made headlines as the current IFBB over-71-years-of-age world champion (212) professional bodybuilder. This remarkable achievement has caught the attention of many, as Dr. Davis only started bodybuilding at the age of 66.
His journey from a normal man with a 'dad bod' to a world champion bodybuilder in less than six years is a testament to the power of holistic health and fitness.
With 47 years of experience in the health and wellness industry, Dr. Davis has always been passionate about helping others achieve their best physical and mental well-being. However, it wasn't until age 66 that he decided to take on the challenge of bodybuilding. Through a holistic approach that focused on nutrition, exercise, and mindfulness, Dr. Davis transformed his body and mind, defying the stereotypes of aging.
Dr. Davis' story serves as an inspiration to people of all ages, proving that it's never too late to pursue your dreams and achieve your goals. His dedication, discipline, and commitment to holistic health have not only led him to win the IFBB world championship but also to improve his overall quality of life. He hopes to inspire others to prioritize their health and well-being, regardless of their age or fitness level.
As the world continues to face the challenges of aging, Dr. Ken Davis stands as a shining example of the power of holistic health and fitness. His remarkable journey and achievement as a 71-year-old bodybuilder serve as a reminder that age is just a number, and with determination and a holistic approach, anything is possible.
Dr. Davis' story is a true testament to the fact that the aging process can be slowed down, and a healthy, fulfilling life can be achieved at any age. Holistic Bodybuilding; The Aging Antidote can now be found for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Dr. Ken Davis, IFBB PRO
Davis Advanced Health System
+1 973-744-7447
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other