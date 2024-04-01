iLobby Named a Leader in the 2024 Spring G2 Grid® for Visitor Management Software

TORONTO, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLobby, the global leader in enterprise facility and visitor management solutions, today announced the company has been named a Leader in the Spring 2024 G2 Grid® for Visitor Management Software. The evaluation was based on G2’s proprietary algorithm which ranks products based on criteria including user community reviews and data aggregated from online sources.



The report places iLobby above the industry average across all satisfaction ratings including Ease of Setup, Ease of Use, and Easy of Administration. iLobby continues to solidify its position as a competitive player in the visitor management solutions market and is currently holding the top spot as the Easiest To Use in Visitor Management software. Outperforming competitors in areas such as Ease of Doing Business With, Quality of Support, and Product Direction, iLobby’s scores place the company as a top performer in the industry.

“We thank our customers for their ongoing support and are proud to be named a Leader by G2 in their most recent Visitor Management Software Grid,” notes Ariel Mashiyev, CEO of iLobby. “iLobby has been recognized in the past six Grid ® for Visitor Management reports as a Leader. This consistency demonstrates our commitment to addressing the needs of the market and the unique challenges and strict requirements of our clients.”

iLobby offers an end-to-end platform for industrial, manufacturing, and other high-security environments consisting of interoperable modules for visitor management (VisitorOS), emergency and evacuation management (EmergencyOS), package collection and verification (DeliveryOS), and physical visitor and contractor access control (SecurityOS).

For additional information on iLobby facility and visitor management solutions, please visit www.iLobby.com.

About iLobby

Deployed across more than 6,000 sites worldwide, iLobby powers complex work environments by optimizing and automating key facility processes to achieve regulatory compliance, enforce safety protocols, and drive site security requirements.

The iLobby platform is supported by robust reporting, turnkey onboarding, and extensive configurability that ensures maximum impact in complex and regulated industries, such as manufacturing, industrial, and other high-security environments.

Learn more at www.iLobby.com.

Media Contact: Jody Shaffer, VP Marketing iLobby jody.s@ilobby.com