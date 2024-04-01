Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,853 in the last 365 days.

Yoga Den San Marco Grand Opening

Students doing yoga poses in class

Find your inner balance and strength with our rejuvenating yoga sessions. Join us on the mat and let serenity guide your journey.

Woman checking in at the front desk of the yoga studio

Our doors are open, welcoming you to a space of tranquility and self-discovery. Begin your yoga experience with a smile at our front desk.

Yoga Den Logo

Grow Stronger, Live Longer

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoga Den, a beloved institution in the heart of San Marco, announces the grand opening of its newest location on April 13th, 2024. Since 2002, Yoga Den has been a sanctuary for wellness enthusiasts and yoga practitioners, offering diverse classes for mind, body, and spirit.

Located at 1628 Hendricks Avenue, the new Yoga Den San Marco promises a serene and welcoming space, whether you are a seasoned yogi or new to yoga. This new studio will allow Yoga Den to continue its desire to make yoga available and fun for every body!

With six different classes available, finding a yoga practice that fits your needs is easy. Whether you are curious about yoga or seeking new styles, the San Marco team will be there to guide you. Classes include - Mind Body, Sun Power, Sun Power Flow, Restorative, Yin, and Yogalates Sculpt.

“Our motto is Grow Stronger, Live Longer. That in a nutshell is what Yoga Den is all about,” said Stephen Joost, the new San Marco owner. “Anything that brings better physical and mental health to the Jacksonville community is a great thing and that's why I'm proud to be a Yoga Den Studio owner.

The grand opening on April 6th will begin with a ribbon-cutting at 9am, followed by complimentary classes at 8:30am (Sun Power) and 10am (Mind Body). Guests can also enjoy light refreshments including donuts from Good Dough!

Stephen Joost
Yoga Den
+1 904-813-8221
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Yoga Den San Marco Grand Opening

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more