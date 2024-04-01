Yoga Den San Marco Grand Opening
Grow Stronger, Live LongerJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoga Den, a beloved institution in the heart of San Marco, announces the grand opening of its newest location on April 13th, 2024. Since 2002, Yoga Den has been a sanctuary for wellness enthusiasts and yoga practitioners, offering diverse classes for mind, body, and spirit.
Located at 1628 Hendricks Avenue, the new Yoga Den San Marco promises a serene and welcoming space, whether you are a seasoned yogi or new to yoga. This new studio will allow Yoga Den to continue its desire to make yoga available and fun for every body!
With six different classes available, finding a yoga practice that fits your needs is easy. Whether you are curious about yoga or seeking new styles, the San Marco team will be there to guide you. Classes include - Mind Body, Sun Power, Sun Power Flow, Restorative, Yin, and Yogalates Sculpt.
“Our motto is Grow Stronger, Live Longer. That in a nutshell is what Yoga Den is all about,” said Stephen Joost, the new San Marco owner. “Anything that brings better physical and mental health to the Jacksonville community is a great thing and that's why I'm proud to be a Yoga Den Studio owner.
The grand opening on April 6th will begin with a ribbon-cutting at 9am, followed by complimentary classes at 8:30am (Sun Power) and 10am (Mind Body). Guests can also enjoy light refreshments including donuts from Good Dough!
