TDH Recognizes Public Health Workers During National Public Health Week

NASHVILLE – The work of Tennessee’s public health professional’s impacts lives every day. The Tennessee Department of Health is proud to recognize the hard work and dedication of these public health heroes during National Public Health Week.

‘’As Tennessee’s Health Commissioner, I see first-hand the hard work and dedication of our TDH staff members, but also the many others working in public health in our state,’’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP. ‘’I think it’s extremely important to recognize these health professionals for the great work they are doing.’’

Local health departments across the state offer many services to the public including primary care and dental services; care coordination through the Community Health Access and Navigation, or CHANT program; GIFTS, Tennessee’s new pregnancy smoking cessation program; TNSTRONG, youth-led program advocating for tobacco-free lifestyles; Women, Infants and Children, WIC, supplemental nutrition for mothers and young children; and, access to immunizations and vital records information.

“Local health departments and other health organizations are doing their part to improve public health every day by providing important health care to all Tennesseans. All too often this hard work goes unnoticed,” Commissioner Alvarado said. “This week let us all remember the great work that’s happening in public health to keep everyone healthy where you live and across the state.”

Find and contact your local health department for more information on the many important services it provides in your community.

