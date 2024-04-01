Submit Release
Colin Grayson Joins Greystone as a Managing Director, Lending

NEW YORK, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Colin Grayson has joined the firm as a Managing Director for its lending business platforms. Drawing on his nearly 15 years of commercial real estate experience, Mr. Grayson will focus on originating multifamily debt and finance solutions, including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD, bridge and other proprietary debt products. He is based in Dallas, TX and reports to Vince Mejia, Senior Vice President of Agency Production.

Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Grayson was a Vice President, Multifamily Originations at Lument for eight years. Mr. Grayson also held positions in the commercial real estate industry at Legacy Partners Residential Development, Inc., and at CBRE. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Mississippi.

“Colin’s a critical new addition to our Agency lending team, bringing over a decade of expertise and relationships to Greystone,” said Mr. Mejia. “I’m thrilled to welcome him to our Irving office as he continues to serve clients in Texas and beyond with Greystone’s industry-leading capital solutions.”  

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com


