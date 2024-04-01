Submit Release
CORRECTING and REPLACING NewtekOne, Inc. News Release

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today NewtekOne, Inc. (“NewtekOne”) timely filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023. The purpose of this press release is to update and replace NewtekOne’s press release dated March 5, 2024, which announced NewtekOne’s unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.

NewtekOne, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Full Year 2023 Basic Earnings per Share of $1.89 and Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.88

NewtekOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEWT), announced today its audited financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

This is NewtekOne's fourth quarter reporting, and third full quarter reporting, as a financial holding company following the Company's January 6, 2023 completion of the acquisition of National Bank of New York City ("NBNYC") (renamed Newtek Bank, N.A.) and the withdrawal of NewtekOne's BDC election. NewtekOne now consolidates the balance sheets and results of operations of its former portfolio companies (now consolidated subsidiaries) and no longer applies investment company accounting.

Barry Sloane, CEO, President and Chairman commented, “We are pleased to report our first full year as a financial holding company owning Newtek Bank, a nationally chartered bank. We achieved basic earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 and diluted EPS of $1.88. We believe that we can achieve EPS growth in today’s environment, given the majority of our net revenue is non-interest-bearing, making our business model unique and valuable. For the full year 2023, Newtek Bank realized return on average assets ("ROAA") of 5.7%, return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") of 35.7%, and an efficiency ratio of 49.9%. NewtekOne, Newtek Bank's financial holding company, realized ROAA of 3.6%, and ROTCE of 27.6%1. We believe these metrics clearly depict a thriving business; one that serves independent business owners in all 50 states and that is well positioned for financial and operational growth in future quarters, demonstrated by our expanding net interest margin. Our operating structure does not use branches, traditional bankers, brokers, or business development officers to source business opportunities, and instead, relies upon the patented NewTracker(R) system which generates approximately 1,000 unique business referrals each day. Unlike other financial holding companies, we have been able to expand our business during these difficult times in the banking sector, which we attribute to our unique and time-tested business model that utilizes technology to minimize or eliminate the concept of traditional bankers, brokers, branches and business development officers. With NewtekOne’s common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio of 16.2%, total capital ratio of 19.1%, and 13.6% leverage ratio, we believe we have the equity to continue to grow our business, pay an attractive market dividend and grow retaining earnings.”

Mr. Sloane continued, “With 2023 behind us, we can look back with pride over the year’s multiple accomplishments and building a strong foundation for our future. The conversion from a BDC to a financial holding company resulted in the Company no longer qualifying as a regulated investment company (RIC) for federal income tax purposes and no longer qualifying for accounting treatment as an investment company. Accordingly, we believe prior year and year-over-year comparisons are difficult and it is important to analyze many of our financial metrics on a quarter-over-quarter sequential basis. Additionally, when analyzing NewtekOne, we also believe it is important to consider our time-tested, differentiated business model which has provided multiple streams of income from its lines of business. These changes came with many operational and accounting challenges. We are on a path to realizing our goal of being recognized as the premier business and financial solutions provider for independent business owners in the U.S. By purchasing a nationally chartered bank, we were able to add depository services to our already-robust menu of high-quality business and financial solutions that we believe can enable our clients to operate at a higher level. Most of our clients go to their depository institutions multiple times per week or month. Extremely important to note is that our conversion to a bank holding company in no way implies that NewtekOne and Newtek Bank will look like or operate like the universe of traditional bank holding companies or banks. As a result, we do not think we should be valued like a traditional bank, as our business model offers our investors more than net interest income, and therefore, we believe should garner distinct valuation compared to the universe of traditional banks. We also value this non-interest income as reoccurring income. We firmly believe that our business model can be executed with prudent risk management practices while servicing our clients with multiple solutions that can enhance their business and commercial endeavors. Our operating metrics are built on growth objectives with respect to ROA, ROE, and efficiency ratios, which we believe is distinct from the asset-growth strategies of the traditional banking industry."

NewtekOne Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlight

As noted above, we believe it is important to analyze many of our financial metrics on a quarter-over-quarter sequential basis:

  • Net income was $10.8 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $10.9 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Net interest income was $8.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023; an increase of 2.5% over $8.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Total assets were $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023, which remained relatively consistent to the balance at September 30, 2023.
  • Total borrowings were $644.1 million at December 31, 2023; a decrease of 0.7% from $648.7 million at September 30, 2023.
  • Loans held for investment were $806.1 million at December 31, 2023; an increase of 4.1% over $774.6 million at September 30, 2023.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $184.0 million, including $30.9 million of restricted cash, at December 31, 2023; a decrease of 17.7% from to $223.7 million, including $71.7 million of restricted cash, at September 30, 2023.
  • Net interest margin2 was 2.76% for the three months ended December 31, 2023; an increase of 6.2% over 2.60% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • ROTCE of 25.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2023; an increase of 23.6% over 20.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • ROAA1,2 of 3.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2023; an increase of 3.3% over 3.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Efficiency ratio2 of 66.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2023; an increase of 4.4% compared to 63.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio2 was 19.1% at December 31, 2023; an increase of 7.9% over 17.7% at September 30, 2023.
  • Tier-1 leverage ratio2 was 13.6% at December 31, 2023; a decrease of 6.8% compared to 14.6% at September 30, 2023.
  • On January 12, 2024, the Company paid its fourth quarterly cash dividend as a financial holding company of $0.18 per share to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023.
  • The Company is forecasting full year 2024 EPS in a range of $1.80 to $2.00 per basic and diluted common share and intends to update this forecast when it releases its first quarter 2024 financial results.

NewtekOne Financial Highlights Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

  • Net income was $47.3 million, or $1.89 per basic common share and $1.88 per diluted common share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
  • Net interest income was $26.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Newtek Bank, N.A.

  • Total deposits were $463.5 million at December 31, 2023, which represents a 227.3% increase in deposits, compared to $141.6 million in deposits at NBNYC at December 31, 2022.
  • Insured deposits represented approximately 85.8% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.
  • Net interest margin2 was 4.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2023; an increase of 26.9% over 3.49% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • ROTCE1,2 of 66.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2023; an increase of 50.7% over 44.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • ROAA1,2 of 9.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2023; an increase of 65.0% over 6.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Efficiency ratio1,2 of 34.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2023; a decrease of 14.6% compared to 40.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio2 was 22.8% at December 31, 2023, a decrease of 8.8% from 25.0% at September 30, 2023.
  • Tier-1 leverage ratio2 was 16.6% at December 31, 2023; an increase of 11.4% from 14.9% at September 30, 2023.

1 Non-GAAP; reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release.

2 Assets under supervision, capital ratios, risk-weighted assets and supplementary leverage ratio are preliminary data and subject to change prior to any filings with regulatory agencies and the filing of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Lending Highlights

  • In April 2023, the Company began funding SBA 7(a) loans out of Newtek Bank with Preferred Lender Program (PLP) status.
  • Total SBA 7(a) loan fundings of $260.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023; an increase of 24.2% over $209.9 million of SBA 7(a) loans funded for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Total SBA 7(a) loan fundings of $815.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
  • The Company forecasts $925.0 million in total SBA 7(a) loan fundings for 2024, which would represent a 13.5% increase over 2023.
  • Newtek Bank closed $60.5 million of SBA 504 loans for the three months ended December 31, 2023; an increase of 241.8% over $17.7 million SBA 504 loans closed for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Total SBA 504 loan closings of $142.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
  • Newtek Bank and the Company’s non-bank subsidiaries closed a record$1.1 billion of loans, across all loan products, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $923.8 million of loans closed by NewtekOne, its subsidiaries and portfolio companies for the same period in 2022.

The Company’s 2023 prior-period comparative financial statements have been adjusted to correct errors made in the Company’s condensed financial statements previously issued in the first, second, and third quarters of 2023. Amounts referenced in this press release refer to results on an "As Adjusted" basis unless otherwise noted. Specifically, as set forth in the "Summary of Revisions to Prior Period Financial Statements," annexed hereto, which revises certain line items in the Company’s condensed financial information for the first, second, and third quarters of 2023 as previously reported, the Company’s: (i) year-to-date EPS (basic and diluted) reflects an increase of $0.36 per share and $0.36 per share, respectively; (ii) year-to-date Net Income reflects an increase of $7.9 million; and (iii) Total Assets reflects an increase of $15.3 million. The increases in Total Assets was primarily driven by the recognition of net deferred tax assets and income tax receivables as well as intangible assets. The increases in Net Income resulted principally from the after-tax impact of the recognition of servicing assets at Newtek Bank, and the recognition of deferred loan origination costs, net, in connection with accounting for loans originated by Newtek Bank. The revised calculations of EPS are attributed to application of the treasury stock and if-converted methods, as well as revisions to the allocation of undistributed earnings to preferred stock under the two class method, in conjunction with other adjustments to net income. The Company's management continues to assess the effectiveness of the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting (“ICFR”), including any deficiencies in ICFR which led to these accounting errors.

Continuing, Mr. Sloane said, “The goal of owning a nationally chartered bank was driven by recognizing that our client base communicates with their bank digitally with high frequency, so the opportunity and our ability to communicate with our clients through our Newtek Advantage® platform, and assist them on a daily basis to become part of their operating ecosystem, has been our goal and is now closer to reality. We have witnessed the customer traffic to Newtekone.com and Newtekbank.com increase to approximately 18,000 unique digital visitors per month, providing our customers with the opportunity to access the Newtek Advantage®, communicate with us, and see all we have to offer. We seek to employ the most cutting-edge technology and AI in order to enhance the client experience, improve work flow processes, and acquire clients in an environment that has less friction and higher levels of business satisfaction.”

Mr. Sloane concluded, “We spent a good part of 2023 building out our bank infrastructure, continuing to hire top-quality executives and establishing additional policies and procedures, all at a great expense, an investment we believe will provide a great return in the future. Obviously, the investment and upfront expense is to better enable us to safely and soundly grow our business, and develop a lasting infrastructure. Also important to note, is that we have been able to grow our loan-loss reserves dramatically during our first twelve months of operations ending December 31, 2023. We ended 2023 with a 3.7% loan loss reserve to loans held for investment, and we expect to prudently manage credit risk and related reserves as the future conditions of the economy take shape.”

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with NewtekOne's annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024.

Note Regarding Dividend Payments

Amount and timing of dividends, if any, remain subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank, National AssociationTM, Your Business Solutions Company®, Newtek Advantage® and One Solution for All Your Business Needs® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. Information regarding the Company’s assets under supervision, capital ratios, risk-weighted assets, supplementary leverage ratio and balance sheet data consists of preliminary estimates and are subject to change prior to any filings with regulatory agencies and filing of the Company's Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023. These statements and other forward-looking statements herein are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. In addition, earnings per share guidance reflects risks, uncertainties and assumptions with respect to facts and circumstances that are beyond our control, in particular concerning interest rates, monetary policy and prevailing economic conditions (including the impacts from a government shutdown ) during the relevant periods, any of which may differ significantly from our assumptions about the applicable period, causing our actual operating results, including our earnings per share, to differ materially from the stated guidance. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Contact: Jayne Cavuoto
Telephone: (212) 273-8179 / jcavuoto@newtekone.com

Summary of Revisions to Prior Period Consolidated Financial Statements

As of January 6, 2023, the Company is no longer subject to Financial Accounting Standard Board Accounting Standards Codification (FASB) Topic (ASC) 946 Financial Services – Investment Companies, which resulted in a significant change in the Company’s accounting and financial reporting requirements for the year ended December 31, 2023. For example, the Company is required to consolidate the financial statements of what was previously referred to as our controlled or majority-owned investments together with those already consolidated by the Company. In accordance with ASC 946, prior to January 6, 2023, the Company was required to account for investments, loans and other receivables at fair value. For fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, the Company is now required to account for debt securities under ASC 320, loans and other receivables, including modifications and restructurings under ASC 310, and must apply the current expected credit loss model to each of these financial instruments under ASC 326. Additionally, management continues to elect the fair value option of accounting under ASC 825 for certain financial instruments. Finally, as a result of the conversion, the Company no longer qualifies as a RIC for federal income tax purposes, and no longer qualifies for accounting treatment as an investment company, therefore management has been required to expend significant efforts in order to implement these changes in accounting and financial reporting requirements.

The Company’s condensed comparative financial statements have been adjusted to correct errors made in the Company’s financial statements previously issued for the first, second, and third quarters of 2023. These adjustments include the following adjustments for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2023:

  1. Accounting for deferred loan origination fees and costs, net, under ASC 310 resulting for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2023, in (a) a $5.1 million and $5.7 million decrease in non-interest income and non-interest expense, respectively, and (b) net increases to pretax income of $0.6 million (the Company was not applying the standard to its SBA 7(a) HFI at amortized cost or to its SBA 504 HFS at LCM portfolios);
  2. Calculating EPS under ASC 260 (a) exclude stock compensation awards from average basic shares outstanding and (b) adjust average diluted shares to reflect the (i) treasury stock method for stock compensation awards and warrants and (ii) the if-converted method for preferred stock and (c) adjusting the allocation under the two-class method to align with the contractual limitations for preferred stock, all of which result in quarterly increases per share for both basic and diluted EPS for the first three quarters of 2023;
  3. Establishing net deferred net tax assets and income taxes receivable under ASC 740 in conjunction with the common control transaction, as of January 6, 2023, specifically to recognize (a) the book tax differences on the inside basis of the assets and liabilities that were consolidated as of that date (b) net amounts receivable from tax authorities and (c) deferred tax assets arising from a change in taxpayer filing status in conjunction with the Reorganization, all of which resulted in increased net deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable of $10.0 million and an increase to additional paid in capital of $2.9 million and an income tax benefit of $7.1 million. The results of these adjustments impacted period end balances on the statements of financial condition and year-to-date amounts on the statements of income for each period presented;
  4. Establishing certain servicing assets under ASC 860 in conjunction with the common control transaction and servicing assets that stemmed from loan originations that occurred following January 6, 2023, resulting in a $1.0 million increase in non-interest income and a $1.5 million increase in servicing assets; and
  5. An adjusting opening balance sheet entry in conjunction with common control transaction to correct (a) net understatements of goodwill and intangibles and stockholders’ equity resulting in respective increases of $3.9 million and (b) amortization of intangible assets.

The year-to-date and quarterly impact of these adjustments for the periods presented are outlined in the unaudited tables below.

 
NewtekOne, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
As of the Period Ended:
           
(in thousands) September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
  As Reported1 Adjustment As Adjusted   As Reported1 Adjustment As Adjusted   As Reported1 Adjustment As Adjusted
Assets                      
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 223,692 $ $ 223,692   $ 256,333 $ $ 256,333   $ 197,143 $ $ 197,143
Goodwill & intangibles   27,157   4,154   31,311     27,595   4,072   31,667     28,101   3,990   32,091
Servicing assets   36,774   1,517   38,291     35,754   484   36,238     33,351   328   33,679
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net1   272,725   653   273,378     213,501   294   213,795     164,639   9   164,648
Deferred tax asset, net   8,656   7,599   16,255     4,622   8,005   12,627     4,706   8,120   12,826
Other assets   48,430   1,418   49,848     46,670   1,541   48,211     49,850   1,629   51,479
All other assets   760,720     760,720     852,150     852,150     767,933     767,933
Total assets $ 1,378,154 $ 15,341 $ 1,393,495   $ 1,436,625 $ 14,396 $ 1,451,021   $ 1,245,723 $ 14,076 $ 1,259,799
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Liabilities:                      
Deposits   432,559     432,559     447,357     447,357     247,574     247,574
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities   36,509   162   36,671     37,512   162   37,674     44,912     44,912
All other liabilities   682,063     682,063     730,541     730,541     734,727     734,727
Total liabilities $ 1,151,131 $ 162 $ 1,151,293   $ 1,215,410 $ 162 $ 1,215,572   $ 1,027,213 $ $ 1,027,213
Total shareholders’ equity   227,023   15,179   242,202     221,215   14,234   235,449     218,510   14,076   232,586
Total Liabilities & Shareholders Equity $ 1,378,154   15,341   1,393,495     1,436,625   14,396   1,451,021     1,245,723   14,076   1,259,799

1Certain amounts labeled "As Reported" have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

 
NewtekOne, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, except for Per Share Data)
           
  For the nine months ended   For the six months ended   For the three months ended
  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
  As Reported1 Adjustment As Adjusted   As Reported1 Adjustment As Adjusted   As Reported1 Adjustment As Adjusted
Net interest income $ 18,333 $   $ 18,333     $ 10,256   $   $ 10,256     $ 4,583   $   $ 4,583  
Provision for credit losses   7,339       7,339       3,893         3,893       1,318         1,318  
Noninterest income   132,113   (4,448 )   127,665       89,215     (2,574 )   86,641       42,787     (431 )   42,356  
Noninterest expense   113,891   (5,771 )   108,120       79,346     (2,546 )   76,800       39,197     (174 )   39,023  
Income tax expense (benefit)   671   (6,612 )   (5,941 )     (2,339 )   (7,018 )   (9,357 )     (4,863 )   (7,089 )   (11,952 )
Net income $ 28,545 $ 7,935   $ 36,480     $ 18,571   $ 6,990   $ 25,561     $ 11,718   $ 6,832   $ 18,550  
                       
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                
Basic   24,626   (371 )   24,255       24,608     (364 )   24,244       24,609     (386 )   24,223  
Diluted   24,626   (290 )   24,336       25,423     (1,125 )   24,298       25,237     (356 )   24,881  
Earnings (loss) per common share                      
Basic $ 1.10 $ 0.36   $ 1.46     $ 0.72   $ 0.31   $ 1.03     $ 0.46   $ 0.30   $ 0.76  
Diluted $ 1.10 $ 0.36   $ 1.46     $ 0.72   $ 0.31   $ 1.03     $ 0.46   $ 0.28   $ 0.74  


    For the three months ended   For the three months ended   For the three months ended
    September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
    As Reported1 Adjustment As Adjusted   As Reported1 Adjustment As Adjusted   As Reported1 Adjustment As Adjusted
Net interest income   $ 8,077 $   $ 8,077   $ 5,673 $   $ 5,673   $ 4,583   $   $ 4,583  
Provision for credit losses     3,446       3,446     2,575       2,575     1,318         1,318  
Noninterest income     42,900   (1,876 )   41,024     46,428   (2,143 )   44,285     42,787     (431 )   42,356  
Noninterest expense     34,545   (3,225 )   31,320     40,149   (2,372 )   37,777     39,197     (174 )   39,023  
Income tax expense (benefit)     3,011   405     3,416     2,524   71     2,595     (4,863 )   (7,089 )   (11,952 )
Net income   $ 9,975 $ 944   $ 10,919   $ 6,853 $ 158   $ 7,011   $ 11,718   $ 6,832   $ 18,550  
                         
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                
Basic     24,663   (386 )   24,277     24,607   (343 )   24,264     24,609     (386 )   24,223  
Diluted     24,663   (250 )   24,413     25,588   (1,282 )   24,306     25,237     (356 )   24,881  
Earnings (loss) per common share                        
Basic   $ 0.38 $ 0.05   $ 0.43   $ 0.26 $ 0.01   $ 0.27   $ 0.46   $ 0.30   $ 0.76  
Diluted   $ 0.38 $ 0.05   $ 0.43   $ 0.26 $ 0.01   $ 0.27   $ 0.46   $ 0.28   $ 0.74  

1Certain amounts labeled "As Reported" have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

 
NEWTEKONE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In Thousands, except for Per Share Data)
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
ASSETS Financial Holding Company   Investment Company1
Cash and due from banks $ 15,398     $ 53,692  
Restricted cash   30,919       71,914  
Interest bearing deposits in banks   137,689        
Total cash and cash equivalents   184,006       125,606  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value   32,171        
Loans held for sale, at fair value   118,867       19,171  
Loans held for sale, at LCM   56,607        
Loans held for investment, at fair value   469,801       505,268  
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net of deferred fees and costs   336,305        
Allowance for credit losses   (12,574 )      
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net   323,731        
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock   3,635        
Settlement receivable   62,230        
Joint ventures, at fair value (cost of $37,864 and $23,314), respectively   40,859       23,022  
Controlled investments (cost of $0 and $131,495), respectively         259,217  
Non-control investments (cost of $796 and $1,360), respectively   728       1,360  
Goodwill and intangibles   30,120        
Right of use assets   5,701       6,484  
Deferred tax asset, net   5,230        
Servicing assets   39,725       30,268  
Other assets   56,102       28,506  
Total assets $ 1,429,513     $ 998,902  
       
LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS      
Liabilities:      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 10,053     $  
Interest-bearing   453,452        
Total deposits   463,505        
Borrowings   644,122       539,326  
Dividends payable   4,792        
Lease liabilities   6,952       7,973  
Deferred tax liabilities, net         19,194  
Due to participants   23,796       35,627  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities   37,300       21,424  
Total liabilities   1,180,467       623,544  
       
Shareholders' Equity:      
Preferred stock (par value $0.02 per share; authorized 20 shares, 20 and 20 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)   19,738        
Common stock (par value $0.02 per share; authorized 200,000 shares, 24,680 and 24,609 issued and outstanding, respectively)   492       492  
Additional paid-in capital   200,913       354,243  
Retained earnings   28,051       20,623  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes   (148 )      
Total shareholders' equity   249,046       375,358  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,429,513     $ 998,902  

1The Company’s financial statements as of December 31, 2022, are, and in previous years were, presented and accounted for under the specialized method of accounting applicable to investment companies and excluded many of our consolidated subsidiaries, which were previously treated as portfolio company investments.

 
NEWTEKONE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, except for Per Share Data)
       
  Year Ended December 31,
  2023
Financial Holding Company 		  2022
Investment Company1 		  2021
Investment Company1
Interest income          
Debt securities available-for-sale $ 1,518     $     $  
Loans and fees on loans   84,001       35,696       25,951  
Loans and fees on loans - PPP loans               49,989  
Interest from affiliates         2,921       3,026  
Other interest earning assets   8,854              
Total interest income   94,373       38,617       78,966  
Interest expense          
Deposits   15,849              
Notes and securitizations   40,217       21,780       18,591  
Bank and FHLB borrowings   11,673       3,998       1,536  
Notes payable related party         547       388  
Total interest expense   67,739       26,325       20,515  
Net interest income   26,634       12,292       58,451  
Provision for credit losses   11,704              
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   14,930       12,292       58,451  
Noninterest income          
Dividend income   1,757       24,657       9,896  
Loan servicing asset revaluation   (3,549 )     (10,095 )     (6,778 )
Servicing income   18,289       13,698       11,307  
Net gains on sales of loans   50,734       56,901       53,113  
Net gain (loss) on loans under the fair value option   18,008       (26,504 )     11,477  
Technology and IT support income   24,916              
Electronic payment processing income   42,855              
Other noninterest income   23,762       34,221       10,295  
Total noninterest income   176,772       92,878       89,310  
Noninterest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits expense   65,708       20,186       17,866  
Technology services expense   14,272              
Electronic payment processing expense   18,327              
Professional services expense   13,077       7,134       5,610  
Other loan origination and maintenance expense   9,433       30,746       29,506  
Depreciation and amortization   2,884       239       304  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   271       417       1,552  
Other general and administrative costs   22,357       7,673       7,454  
Total noninterest expense   146,329       66,395       62,292  
Net income before taxes   45,373       38,775       85,469  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (1,956 )     6,464       1,327  
Net income   47,329       32,311       84,142  
Dividends to preferred shareholders   (1,454 )            
Net income available to common shareholders $ 45,875     $ 32,311     $ 84,142  
           
Earnings per share:          
Basic $ 1.89     $ 1.34     $ 3.69  
Diluted $ 1.88     $ 1.34     $ 3.69  

1The Company’s financial statements as of December 31, 2022, are, and in previous years were, presented and accounted for under the specialized method of accounting applicable to investment companies and excluded many of our consolidated subsidiaries, which were previously treated as portfolio company investments.

 
NEWTEKONE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, except for Per Share Data)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2023
Financial Holding Company 		  2022
Investment Company1 		  2021
Investment Company1
Interest income          
Debt securities available-for-sale $ 435     $     $  
Loans and fees on loans   23,660       11,781       6,623  
Loans and fees on loans - PPP loans                
Interest from affiliates         834       895  
Other interest earning assets   2,274             54  
Total interest income   26,369       12,615       7,572  
Interest expense          
Deposits   5,111              
Notes and securitizations   11,411       7,348       4,791  
Bank and FHLB borrowings   1,546       1,303       394  
Notes payable related party         262       112  
Total interest expense   18,068       8,913       5,297  
Net interest income   8,301       3,702       2,275  
Provision for credit losses   4,365              
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   3,936       3,702       2,275  
Noninterest income          
Dividend income   360       4,606       9,775  
Loan servicing asset revaluation   (1,983 )     (6,131 )     (3,456 )
Servicing income   4,985       3,767       2,961  
Net gains on sales of loans   17,252       6,948       15,034  
Net gain (loss) on loans under the fair value option   5,420       (14,089 )     6,361  
Technology and IT support income   6,460              
Electronic payment processing income   10,659              
Other noninterest income   5,954       24,840       4,149  
Total noninterest income   49,107       19,941       34,824  
Noninterest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits expense   14,535       5,806       5,139  
Technology services expense   4,265              
Electronic payment processing expense   4,168              
Professional services expense   3,311       2,812       2,145  
Other loan origination and maintenance expense   2,503       8,846       8,122  
Depreciation and amortization   613       58       68  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   271             597  
Other general and administrative costs   8,543       2,054       1,791  
Total noninterest expense   38,209       19,576       17,862  
Net income before taxes   14,834       4,067       19,237  
Income tax expense (benefit)   3,985       6,289       (793 )
Net income   10,849       (2,222 )     20,030  
Dividends to preferred shareholders   (405 )            
Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,444     $ (2,222 )   $ 20,030  
           
Earnings per share:          
Basic $ 0.43     $ (0.09 )   $ 0.84  
Diluted $ 0.43     $ (0.09 )   $ 0.84  

1The Company’s financial statements as of December 31, 2022, are, and in previous years were, presented and accounted for under the specialized method of accounting applicable to investment companies and excluded many of our consolidated subsidiaries, which were previously treated as portfolio company investments.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Ratios for three-month period ended have been annualized based on calendar days.

     
Newtek Bank, NA As of and for the three months ended As of and for the year ended
(in thousands) December 31, 2023   December 31, 2023
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity      
Numerator: Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $15,064   $28,127
Average Total Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP) 92,201   81,043
Deduct: Average Goodwill and Intangibles (non-GAAP) 2,099   2,157
Denominator: Tangible Average Common Equity (non-GAAP) $90,102   $78,886
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) 66.3%   35.7%
       
Return on Average Assets      
Numerator: Net Income (GAAP) $15,064   $28,127
Denominator: Average Assets (non-GAAP) 601,130   490,604
Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) 9.9%   5.7%
       
Efficiency Ratio      
Numerator: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $12,796   $51,378
Net Interest Income (GAAP) 6,589   17,461
Non-Interest Income (GAAP) 30,621   85,580
Denominator: Total Income $37,210   $103,041
Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 34.4%   49.9%
       

Summary of Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Newtek Bank’s comparative financial measures have been adjusted to correct errors made in the Company’s financial statements previously-issued in the first, second and third quarters of 2023. The amounts presented below are as of and for the periods ended (in thousands). Ratios for three-month period ended have been annualized based on calendar days.

     
Newtek Bank, NA   As of and for the three months ended
(in thousands)   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
    As Reported1 Adjustment As Adjusted   As Reported1 Adjustment As Adjusted   As Reported1 Adjustment As Adjusted
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                        
Numerator: Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)   $7,831 $974 $8,805   $5,974 $205 $6,179   $(1,817) $(104) $(1,921)
Average Total Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)   81,043 558 81,601   76,838 338 77,176   75,813 405 76,218
Deduct: Average Goodwill and Intangibles (non-GAAP)   2,146 2,146   2,195 2,195   2,190 2,190
Denominator: Tangible Average Common Equity (non-GAAP)   $78,897 $558 $79,455   $74,643 $338 $74,981   $73,623 $405 $74,028
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)   39.4%   44.0%   32.1%   33.1%   (10.0)%   (10.5)%
                         
Return on Average Assets                        
Numerator: Net Income (GAAP)   $7,831 $974 $8,805   $5,974 $205 $6,179   $(1,817) $(104) $(1,921)
Denominator: Average Assets (non-GAAP)   584,182 705 584,887   485,633 330 485,963   285,455 459 285,914
Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)   5.3%   6.0%   4.9%   5.1%   (2.6)%   (2.7)%
                         
Efficiency Ratio                        
Numerator: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP)   $14,759 $(3,243) $11,516   $16,243 $(2,399) $13,844   $13,314 $(92) $13,222
Net Interest Income (GAAP)   5,089 279 5,368   3,771 445 4,216   2,011 (329) 1,682
Non-Interest Income (GAAP)   24,984 (1,751) 23,233   23,920 (2,055) 21,865   10,101 (241) 9,860
Denominator: Total Income   $30,073 $(1,472) $28,601   $27,691 $(1,610) $26,081   $12,112 $(570) $11,542
Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)   49.1%   40.3%   58.7%   53.1%   109.9%   114.6%

1Certain amounts labeled "As Reported" have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

       
NewtekOne Inc. As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the year ended
(dollars and number of shares in thousands) December 31, 2023   December 31, 2023
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity      
Numerator: Net Income (GAAP) $10,849   $47,329
Average Total Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP) 218,387   222,624
Deduct: Preferred Stock (GAAP) 19,738   19,738
Average Common Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP) 198,649   202,886
Deduct: Average Goodwill and Intangibles (non-GAAP) 31,250   31,706
Denominator: Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) $167,399   $171,180
Return on Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) 25.7%   27.6%
       
Return on Average Assets      
Numerator: Net Income (GAAP) $10,849   $47,329
Denominator: Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1,382,690   1,316,923
Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) 3.1%   3.6%
       
Efficiency Ratio      
Numerator: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $38,209   $146,329
Net Interest Income (GAAP) 8,301   14,930
Non-Interest Income (GAAP) 49,107   176,772
Denominator: Total Income $57,408   $191,702
Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 66.6%   76.3%
       
Tangible Book Value Per Share      
Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $249,046   $249,046
Deduct: Goodwill and Intangibles (GAAP) 30,120   30,120
Numerator: Total Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP) $218,926   $218,926
Denominator: Total Number of Shares Outstanding 24,680   24,680
Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $8.87   $8.87
       
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share      
Total Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP) $218,926   $218,926
Deduct: Preferred Stock (GAAP) 19,738   19,738
Numerator: Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) $199,188   $199,188
Denominator: Total Number of Shares Outstanding 24,680   24,680
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) $8.07   $8.07
       

Summary of Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
The Company’s comparative financial statements have been adjusted to correct errors made in the Company’s financial statements previously-issued in the first, second and third quarters of 2023. The amounts presented below are as of and for the periods ended (in thousands, except per share data). Ratios for three-month period ended have been annualized based on calendar days.

     
NewtekOne Inc.   As of and for the three months ended
(dollars and number of shares in thousands)

   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
  As Reported1 Adjustment As Adjusted   As Reported1 Adjustment As Adjusted   As Reported1 Adjustment As Adjusted
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                        
Numerator: Net Income (GAAP)   $9,975 $944 $10,919   $6,853 $158 $7,011   $11,718 $6,832 $18,550
Average Total Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)   224,119 5,787 229,906   219,863 14,155 234,018   180,707 13,303 194,010
Deduct: Preferred Stock (GAAP)   19,738 19,738   19,738 19,738   19,738 19,738
Average Common Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)   204,381 5,787 210,168   200,125 14,155 214,280   160,969 13,303 174,272
Deduct: Average Goodwill and Intangibles (non-GAAP)   27,376 (25,958) 1,418   27,848 4,031 31,879   28,291 3,771 32,062
Denominator: Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)   $177,005 $31,745 $208,750   $172,277 $10,124 $182,401   $132,678 $9,532 $142,210
Return on Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)   22.4%   20.8%   16.0%   15.4%   35.8%   52.9%
                         
Return on Average Assets                        
Numerator: Net Income (GAAP)   $9,975 $944 $10,919   $6,853 $158 $7,011   $11,718 $6,832 $18,550
Denominator: Average Assets (non-GAAP)   1,407,389 17,281 1,424,670   1,341,174 14,236 1,355,410   1,111,391 13,303 1,124,693
Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)   2.8%   3.0%   2.0%   2.1%   4.2%   6.6%
                         
Efficiency Ratio                        
Numerator: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP)   $34,545 $(3,225) $31,320   $40,149 $(2,372) $37,777   $39,197 $(174) $39,023
Net Interest Income (GAAP)   8,077 8,077   5,673 5,673   4,583 4,583
Non-Interest Income (GAAP)   42,900 (1,876) 41,024   46,428 (2,143) 44,285   42,787 (431) 42,356
Denominator: Total Income   $50,977 $(1,876) $49,101   $52,101 $(2,143) $49,958   $47,370 $(431) $46,939
Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)   67.8%   63.8%   77.1%   75.6%   82.7%   83.1%
                         
Tangible Book Value Per Share                        
Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)   $227,023 $15,179 $242,202   $221,215 $14,234 $235,449   $218,510 $14,076 $232,586
Deduct: Goodwill and Intangibles (GAAP)   27,157 4,154 31,311   27,595 4,072 31,667   28,101 3,990 32,091
Numerator: Total Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)   $199,866 $11,025 $210,891   $193,620 $10,162 $203,782   $190,409 $10,086 $200,495
Denominator: Total Number of Shares Outstanding   24,645 24,645   24,615 24,615   24,609 24,609
Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)   $8.11 $0.45 $8.56   $7.87 $0.41 $8.28   $7.74 $0.41 $8.15
                         
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share                        
Total Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)   $199,866 $11,025 $210,891   $193,620 $10,162 $203,782   $190,409 $10,086 $200,495
Deduct: Preferred Stock (GAAP)   19,738 19,738   19,738 19,738   19,738 19,738
Numerator: Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)   $180,128 $11,025 $191,153   $173,882 $10,162 $184,044   $170,671 $10,086 $180,757
Denominator: Total Number of Shares Outstanding   24,645 24,645   24,615 24,615   24,609 24,609
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)   $7.31 $0.45 $7.76   $7.06 $0.42 $7.48   $6.94 $0.41 $7.35

1Certain amounts labeled "As Reported" have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.


CORRECTING and REPLACING NewtekOne, Inc. News Release

