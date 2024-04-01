Pinson & Tang LLC Introduces Comprehensive Pediatric CDI Module in Collaboration with Pediatric Resource Group
We recognize the distinct challenges faced by those working in pediatric settings, and our partnership with PRG enables us to address these challenges head-on with specialized resources and support.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinson & Tang, LLC, a leading provider of resources for CDI specialists, coding professionals, and physicians, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking addition to their CDI Pocket Guide® Unbound Edition. In partnership with Pediatric Resource Group (PRG), Pinson & Tang has unveiled a comprehensive pediatric and neonatal module tailored to meet the unique needs of CDI specialists, coders, and providers in pediatric healthcare settings.
— Cynthia Tang
As the sole pediatric-focused healthcare consulting firm in the nation, PRG brings unparalleled expertise in the assessment, optimization, and development of pediatric and neonatal CDI programs. Leveraging this expertise, the new module offers an extensive list of pediatric and neonatal topics meticulously curated to empower healthcare professionals in their CDI endeavors.
"This collaboration with PRG marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide cutting-edge resources for healthcare professionals," said Cynthia Tang, co-author of the original CDI Pocket Guide®. "We recognize the distinct challenges faced by those working in pediatric healthcare settings, and our partnership with PRG enables us to address these challenges head-on with specialized resources and support."
The CDI Pocket Guide® Pediatric CDI Module serves as a companion to the Pediatric CDI Educational Series available on the PRG website. This educational series features on-demand videos presented by CDI expert pediatricians, offering invaluable insights to help CDI specialists and coders identify key diagnosis opportunities in health records to support clinical documentation improvement that directly enhances patient care and outcomes.
"The care, culture, and reimbursement model of pediatrics differ significantly from adults," emphasized Ara Balkian, MD, Founder and CEO of PRG. "Our collaboration with Pinson & Tang ensures that healthcare organizations have access to pediatric expertise and resources that are unparalleled in the industry."
In addition to the CDI Pocket Guide® Pediatric CDI Module and educational videos, PRG provides a range of consulting services including the development of physician advisor programs, utilization management, inpatient access, patient flow optimization, and more. With a team of physician, nursing, and administrative leaders who are national pioneers in the pediatric CDI space, PRG delivers unmatched expertise and support to hospitals seeking to optimize their CDI programs.
Discover the latest addition to the Pinson & Tang CDI Pocket Guide® Unbound Edition by visiting www.PinsonandTang.com/cdipocketguide and learn more about Pediatric Resource Group at www.PediatricRG.com.
About Pinson & Tang, LLC:
Pinson & Tang is dedicated to providing trusted, clear, and consistent teaching and resources for coding professionals, CDI specialists, and physicians. Over the past 30 years, Dr. Richard Pinson and Cynthia Tang, co-authors of the original CDI Pocket Guide®, have earned the trust of hospitals and healthcare practices throughout the U.S. and internationally empowering healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge needed for success.
About Pediatric Resource Group (PRG):
Pediatric Resource Group (PRG) is the premier pediatric-focused healthcare consulting firm in the United States. With a team of physician, nursing, and administrative leaders who are national pioneers in the pediatric CDI space, PRG offers unparalleled expertise in the assessment, optimization, and development of pediatric and neonatal CDI programs.
