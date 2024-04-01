Fluid Watercraft launches new Search and Rescue (SAR) boats
Fluid Watercraft’s Search and Rescue 26 comprehensive mission workhorse designed to take on the toughest missions with safety and reliability.
Fluid Watercraft a RIB manufacturer, debuts its newest line of purpose-built search and rescue boats at this year’s Fire Department Instructors ConferenceFRANKLINTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology-packed RIBs support most first responder marine missions
Continuing to meet the maritime emergency needs of first responders everywhere, Fluid Watercraft a rigid hull inflatable boat manufacturer, debuts its newest line of purpose-built search and rescue boats at this year’s Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) at the Indiana Convention Center April 15-20.
“We are very proud of this new line of search and rescue watercraft,” said Boyd Tomkies, chief executive officer for Fluid Watercraft.
“As a leader in RIB manufacturing, we are committed to delivering mission-ready, technology-packed rescue and patrol boats for first responders’ every need while meeting the highest standards of marine engineering, construction, and reliability. This new line of rescue boats lives up to that commitment and more.”
Both Fluid Watercraft’s SAR 26 and SAR 23 RIBs feature a forward-pushed command and piloting console to increase aft deck space for enhanced victim and equipment recovery, and medical treatment capabilities as well as 16- and 10-person capacity respectively. To make the boats mission ready, the SAR 26 comes with two nRoads dome lights, stainless steel bow and aft tow posts, Life Cell, spine board, SIMRAD TotalScan Transducer, and Sionyx night vision camera.
Also premiering at FDIC 2024 will be Fluid Watercraft’s Swift Water Rescue boat (SWR 13) a first-of-its-kind light weight, aluminum-hulled swift water rescue boat designed to support shallow and rocky water operations. Its 181-pound total weight and nine boat handles makes over-ground transportation easy work for emergency response teams and provides a longer service life than traditional roll-up boats, because the bottom doesn’t tear when in use, stored or dragged and carried across debris areas.
“We are committed to building emergency response boats that can perform the day they are delivered,” said Tomkies. “The SAR and SWR RIB series are engineered to take on anything the environment can throw at them while providing first responders everything they need for successful and reliable search and rescue operations.”
The Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) meets annually to offer fire and rescue professionals from around the world high-quality professional development workshops and hands-on training on the most innovative techniques, tactics, products, and services available to the industry. Fluid Watercraft feels privileged and honored to support this organization and provide its members with the emergency watercraft and technology they need for their missions.
About Fluid Watercraft – We are a commercial rigid inflatable boat building company based in North America. With decades of experience in manufacturing, our expert team of designers and naval engineers design and build RIBs using heavy-duty fiberglass hulls with military-grade ORCA Hypalon tubes for law enforcement, first responders, space industry, commercial and military use.
