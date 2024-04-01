Vermont’s Trophy Trout Stocking for 2024

Vermont’s “Trophy Trout” stocking program for 2024 includes nine river sections and 37 lakes and ponds receiving the two-year old trout, some over 18 inches long.

“The Trophy Trout program provides exciting fishing opportunities for anglers of all ages and skill levels,” said Vermont’s Director of Fisheries Eric Palmer. “Trophy rainbow and brown trout will be stocked in the Black, Winooski, Lamoille, Missisquoi, Walloomsac, and Passumpsic Rivers as well as East and Otter creeks while trophy brook trout will be stocked into the Deerfield River. Large two-year old brookies and rainbows will also be stocked in many lakes and ponds.”

Trout harvest season opened this year on Saturday, April 13 and will continue through October 31. There is no length limit and the daily creel limit is two trout for the Trophy Trout stream sections listed below.

Lake and pond stocking will begin in April as ice clears while river stocking will begin in May and continue through the month. Anglers can check Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) to see the stocking that has occurred and see the lakes and ponds that are being stocked with trophy trout. Click on “Fish” and then “Fish Stocking Schedule.”

Black River : along Rt. 131 in Weathersfield and Cavendish, from Downers covered bridge upstream, approximately four miles, to the next bridge across the river, the Howard Hill Bridge.

Deerfield River : in Searsburg - from the downstream edge of the East Branch Trailhead Bridge upstream 4 miles to the downstream edge of the bridge on Somerset Road near junction with Forest Road 71

East Creek : in Rutland City – from the confluence with Otter Creek upstream, approximately 2.7 miles, to the top of the Patch Dam in Rutland City.

Lamoille River : from the downstream edge of the bridge on Route 104 in the Village of Fairfax upstream, approximately 1.6 miles, to the top of the Fairfax Falls Dam in Fairfax.

Otter Creek : in Danby and Mt. Tabor - From the Vermont Railway Bridge north of the fishing access upstream, approximately 2 miles, to the Danby-Mt. Tabor Forest Rd. Bridge (Forest Road # 10).

Missisquoi River : in Enosburg and Sheldon, from the downstream edge of Kane Road (TH-3) bridge upstream, approximately 5.7 miles, to the top of the Enosburg Falls Dam in Enosburg Falls.

Passumpsic River : in St. Johnsbury, from the top of the Gage Dam upstream to the top of the Arnold Falls Dam. This section includes the Moose River from its confluence with the Passumpsic River upstream to the Concord Avenue bridge.

Walloomsac River : From the Vermont/New York border in Bennington upstream to the top of the former Vermont Tissue Plant Dam (downstream of Murphy Road) in Bennington.

Winooski River : in Duxbury and Waterbury, from the top of Bolton Dam upstream to the Route 2 Bridge east of Waterbury Village. This section includes the Little River: from its confluence with the Winooski River upstream to the Route 2 bridge.

For fishing regulation details, see the “Vermont 2024 Fishing Guide & Regulations,” available where licenses are sold, or use the online fishing regulations tool at: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/486.

Vermont fishing licenses are available on Fish and Wildlife’s website and statewide from license agents.