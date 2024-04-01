FINTRX Taps Discovery Data's Greg Bell to Drive Enterprise Revenue Growth

FINTRX announces the hiring of Greg Bell as Senior Director, Enterprise Accounts. Bell joins FINTRX from Discovery Data to bolster enterprise revenue growth.

Greg's deep expertise in managing strategic enterprise accounts and client relationships will be invaluable as we continue to rapidly scale our business.” — Russ D'Argento, Founder & CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FINTRX, the leading provider of family office and registered investment advisor (RIA) data intelligence, today announced the hiring of Greg Bell as Senior Director, Enterprise Accounts. Bell joins FINTRX from Discovery Data, where he served as VP, Enterprise Account Manager, bringing over 20 years of experience in the financial data and financial services industry.

In his new role, Bell will be responsible for managing FINTRX's growing channel of enterprise customers, as well as driving new business revenue in the wider enterprise segment.

"Greg's extensive experience working with enterprise-level customers, combined with his proven ability to drive new revenue, make him the ideal candidate for this role" said Russ D'Argento, Founder and CEO of FINTRX. We are thrilled to welcome him to the FINTRX team."

During his tenure at At Discovery Data, Bell served as VP, Enterprise Account Manager, overseeing strategic and tactical sales and relationship management for the firm's largest global enterprise clients.

"I am excited to join the FINTRX team and help drive the continued growth and success of the company's enterprise business," said Bell. "FINTRX has established itself as the preeminent data intelligence platform for the family office and RIA markets, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to further strengthen our enterprise partnerships and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients."

Prior to joining FINTRX from Discovery Data, Greg held roles at prominent financial services firms such as, Cerulli Associates, CAIS, Nuveen, J.P. Morgan, and Evergreen Investments, where he developed a reputation for delivering exceptional client service and driving revenue growth.

About FINTRX:

FINTRX is a vertically integrated software and data platform that enables wealth professionals, financial institutions, and asset management firms to seamlessly map, access, and sell into the global family office, broker dealer, and registered investment advisor (RIA) ecosystems. With its advanced AI technology and comprehensive data, FINTRX empowers financial professionals to make more informed decisions, build stronger relationships, and drive business growth. Thousands of users at leading firms trust FINTRX to leverage the power of intelligent data, target the correct firms for capital raising, build stronger relationships, and make better data-informed decisions. FINTRX's intuitive search engine, proactive alerts, network-expanding capabilities, and warm introduction paths help customers efficiently uncover new opportunities to grow their businesses and drive successful outcomes.

Access to FINTRX data is delivered via its award-winning cloud-based platform, fully integrated iOS mobile applications, and many CRM and API connectors, including Salesforce, Navatar, Hubspot, Snowflake, and others.