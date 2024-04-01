Discover the TKC (TK COIN) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore , April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of TKC(TK COIN) on its platform in the Innovation zone (WEB 3.0) and the TKC/USDT trading pair started from 2024-03-28 08:00 (UTC).



TKC is a TRC-20 token deployed on the Tron Layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 2 billion tokens. TKC is a digital asset built for an engaging and decentralized platform and has rapidly emerged as a pioneering force in global commerce. Designed to foster seamless transactions across borders while prioritizing user data security, TKC leverages blockchain technology to revolutionize e-commerce, offline, and TV home shopping experiences. Through innovative features like smart contracts and interoperable networks, TKC ensures sustainable growth and scalability, setting it apart from conventional solutions.

By integrating seamlessly with existing financial infrastructure, TKC facilitates frictionless transactions between manufacturers and consumers worldwide, bridging geographical and logistical barriers. Utilizing TKC tokens, users also gain access to a simple yet robust payment system, empowering them to participate actively in the TKC ecosystem.

The incorporation of TV home shopping into TKC's business model further enhances the platform's accessibility and user experience. By leveraging live demonstrations and interactive presentations, TKC revolutionizes product visualization, paving the way for enhanced consumer engagement and market penetration. As the future of payment solutions and e-commerce continues to evolve, TKC remains at the forefront, driving innovation and fostering community growth.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , emphasized the TKC Project’s potential to redefine the cryptocurrency landscape. "We are thrilled to welcome TKC to our platform, as it represents a groundbreaking initiative in the realm of decentralized commerce. The TKC project's innovative approach to integrating blockchain technology with e-commerce and TV home shopping aligns seamlessly with our vision of fostering innovation and accessibility in the cryptocurrency space."

TK COIN, synonymous with innovation and efficiency, epitomizes the convergence of blockchain technology, e-commerce, and TV home shopping. With a comprehensive four-point ecosystem, TK COIN is poised to revolutionize the way consumers interact with digital assets and online marketplaces.

The e-commerce landscape, with its staggering growth trajectory, presents vast opportunities for businesses to thrive. TK COIN capitalizes on this trend by offering a robust platform that integrates seamlessly with existing retail channels, enabling manufacturers to reach a global audience effortlessly. By incentivizing consumer participation and fostering community engagement, TK COIN creates a dynamic marketplace where trust and transparency reign supreme.

Central to TK COIN's success is its commitment to security and user experience. In an age marked by heightened cybersecurity threats and data breaches, TK COIN sets itself apart by implementing state-of-the-art security protocols and ensuring the integrity of user data. Through strategic partnerships and continuous innovation, TK COIN aims to redefine the e-commerce landscape, ushering in a new era of trust, transparency, and accessibility for all stakeholders.

As TK COIN continues to expand its footprint in the global marketplace, it remains dedicated to its core principles of innovation, integrity, and inclusivity. With the listing of TKC tokens on XT.com, TK COIN takes a significant step towards achieving its vision of revolutionizing commerce and empowering users worldwide.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

