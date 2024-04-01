Denny’s comes to Dartmouth

The beloved Canadian diner-style restaurant is delighted to open its first location in Nova Scotia





DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 70 years, Denny’s restaurants have been a place where people can come in, sit down and connect over great food. Adjoining the new Sandman Signature Dartmouth Hotel & Suites, the latest exciting opening is the first of the brand in Nova Scotia, with the hope of many more to come for the coastal region.

The team are excited to be able to bring their all-day breakfast menu items such as their Denny's Bennies, Signature Slams, and sizzlin' skillets to the beautiful, historic city of Dartmouth. Located just a short drive from several local attractions, visitors and residents will be able to experience the best in family dining, while seated in a comfortable, bright, modern space.





“Opening this new location is a testament to our team's continuous pursuit of growth, improvement, and expansion,” explains Deborah Gagnon, President & Chief Operating Officer of Denny’s Canada & Bar One. “We are thrilled to begin offering our classic diner delights to the fantastic people of Dartmouth. Our team is eager to start operating our newest Denny's location and to become part of this close-knit local community. Our brand has long aimed to expand into Nova Scotia, and we are excited to continue growing further into Atlantic Canada. See you soon at Denny's Dartmouth!”

Denny’s Dartmouth is now open with seating available for 114 guests and will be operating 24 hours, 7 days a week. They are excited to be part of the close-knit local community and offer outstanding diner delights at any time of day. Join the team for all-day breakfast, lunch, dinner & late night – it's always Diner Time at Denny’s Dartmouth.

ABOUT DENNY’S CANADA



Dencan Restaurants Inc., headquartered in Vancouver and owned by Northland Properties Corporation, currently operates and franchises 74 Denny’s restaurants across Canada. Part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny’s organization, Dencan Restaurants Inc. has a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.

More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

