Discover the QRL (The Quantum Resistant Ledger) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of QRL(The Quantum Resistant Ledger) on its platform in the Main Zone (Web 3.0) and the QRL/USDT , QRL/USDC , QRL/BTC , and QRL/ETH trading pair started from 2024-03-29 12:00 (UTC).





QRL is the native digital asset for the Quantum Resistant Ledger Blockchain, a fully quantum resistant blockchain network with a max supply of 105 million coins. QRL stands as a beacon of security in the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies. Positioned at the forefront of cryptographic innovation, QRL employs XMSS, a NIST-approved post-quantum secure digital signature scheme, ensuring that its blockchain platform remains impervious to current and future threats posed by quantum computing. Unlike traditional blockchain networks, which rely on cryptographic algorithms vulnerable to quantum attacks, QRL offers a robust solution that guarantees the integrity and security of digital assets in the Quantum Age.

Using a forward-thinking approach to security, QRL not only addresses existing cryptographic vulnerabilities but also anticipates future challenges posed by quantum computing advancements. Through its broad integrations and diverse ecosystem, QRL ensures compatibility with leading hardware digital asset storage solutions, providing users with a seamless and secure experience. Its open development architecture and rich API also empower developers to build on a platform designed to withstand the test of time. By offering secure custody options and facilitating interactions with post-quantum secure blockchains, QRL emerges as an enterprise-grade solution poised to shape the future of digital finance.

In addition to safeguarding digital assets, QRL pioneers post-quantum secure communications through its innovative approach to internode messaging. By combining on-chain lattice key storage with an ephemeral messaging layer, QRL establishes a groundbreaking framework for ultra-secure digital communications. This unique feature not only enhances the privacy and security of blockchain transactions but also lays the foundation for a new era of secure messaging protocols in the Quantum Age. As QRL continues to push the boundaries of cryptographic innovation, it remains committed to providing users with unparalleled security and peace of mind in an increasingly digitized world.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , expressed his enthusiasm regarding the recent listing of the QRL token on XT.com. In a statement, Warin highlighted the significance of QRL's quantum-resistant technology, stating, "The Quantum Resistant Ledger project stands out for its innovative approach to security, providing a robust solution to the looming threat of quantum computing."

The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) project was conceived as a proactive response to the looming threat of quantum computing on blockchain technology. In a landscape fraught with uncertainty regarding the capabilities and timelines of quantum advancements, QRL emerged as a beacon of resilience, offering a comprehensive solution to safeguard cryptographic security in the face of quantum threats. The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) represents a groundbreaking blockchain network that boasts full resistance against quantum threats, employing cryptography endorsed by PQ-CRYPTO and standardized by the IETF. Unlike numerous other blockchain initiatives relying on the vulnerable ECDSA, QRL adopts a hash-based eXtended Merkle Tree Signature Scheme (XMSS), specifically designed to withstand quantum attacks.

Since its inception, the Quantum Resistant Ledger has made significant strides in advancing quantum-resistant blockchain technology. With a robust Proof-of-Work Mainnet serving as a secure store of value, QRL boasts impressive statistics, including over 2000 days of uptime, a regular block time of 60 seconds, and a growing network of miners and users. As the project looks towards the future, it remains committed to fostering decentralization and innovation, paving the way for the widespread adoption of quantum-secure technologies.

Despite facing challenges in market penetration, the QRL project continues to attract attention for its groundbreaking approach to security and innovation. With strategic partnerships, grants, and a dedicated community, QRL aims to overcome barriers to adoption and establish itself as the premier quantum-resistant blockchain platform. By fostering collaboration and engagement within the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, QRL seeks to drive meaningful advancements in quantum security and decentralized governance, shaping the future of digital finance for generations to come.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.



