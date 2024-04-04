Elite Rentals Dubai Sets New Standards in Lamborghini Yacht Rental, Elevating Experience with Premium Entertainment

Elite Rental Dubai

MARINA, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Rental Dubai is pleased to announce the launch of its exclusive Lamborghini Yacht Rental in Dubai on April 1, 2024.

Lamborghini Yacht - a 63-foot-long aerodynamic vessel features an iconic design – similar to the Lamborghini’s sports cars. Explore the enchanting waters of Dubai in unparalleled luxury and safety aboard Elite Rental's Lamborghini VIP Yacht.

Elite Rentals Dubai has redefined yacht entertainment with a promise of luxury, high-class entertainment, and the best comfort. The luxury superyacht rent varies between AED 2700 to AED 10,000 and offers a relaxing cruise, a thrilling adventure, and glam celebrations.

“The futuristic Lamborghini Yacht Rental Services in UAE is all set to offer an unmatched yachting experience to the public. Elite Rental Dubai’s customized Lamborghini yacht rental packages reflect value and competitiveness.” – says Kristan De Graaf – CEO of Elite Rental Dubai

Elite Rental Dubai’s Lamborghini Yachts are highly impressive featuring spacious and deluxe interiors, and state-of-the-art amenities, each with three cabins, and twin bedrooms sleeping with separate ensuite restrooms. The company has raised the quality bars of VIP yachting with unparalleled professionalism and can accommodate up to 6 members and offers facilities like main salon, lush seating, and a hi-tech entertainment system. Each cabinet has been professionally designed to lodge 63’s high performance on water cruises. The special carbon fibers help keep weight down and performance on top.

Lamborghini Yacht has a true value to offer; twin MAN V12 engines power the yacht and deliver a total of 4000 horsepower, an unrivaled cruising speed of 41 knots, and an adventurous speed of 60 knots. The masterpiece is one of the fastest and most exciting yachts; the innovative sea vessel outperforms due to its incredible design and engineering.

About Elite Rentals Dubai

Luxury Yacht Rental Dubai - Elite Rental Dubai is a leading yacht charter company in the UAE that has set benchmarks in the global sailing industry for two decades. The company has raised the quality bars of VIP yachting with unparalleled professionalism, maintaining the highest safety standards, and luxury yachting experiences.

The specialized and friendly crew, world-class services, seamless cruising experiences, and bespoke packages are a testament to excellence. They also offer professional event planning services including family dinners, romantic getaways, friends’ reunions, and corporate events.

Contact Info:

Website: https://dubaiyachtbooking.com

Email: info@dubaiyachtbooking.com

Contact Number: +971 50 425 8131

CEO: Kristan De Graaf

https://www.instagram.com/kristandegraaf

Spoken Person: Julian De Graaf

https://www.instagram.com/juliandegraaf

Elite Rentals - Lamborghini Yacht Dubai [Preview]