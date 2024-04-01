Matrix Applications Launches Transparence, An Outsourced Securities Lending Solution

New York, NY, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Applications LLC (“Matrix”), a financial technology and operational solutions provider for the capital markets, is proud to announce the launch of Transparence, a back office processing solution for equity finance operations.

Since 2000, Matrix has delivered transformative industry solutions such as TradeBlazer, a fixed income post-trade collateral management platform, Managed Services, an outsourced back office for securities trade support, and MarginCalculator, a simple solution for FINRA Rule 4210 compliance. Today, the company is adding Transparence to its mix of comprehensive solutions for broker/dealers and clearing firms.

Leveraging decades of experience, the team at Matrix developed Transparence to address the unique challenges faced by financial firms, notably those interested in expanding into stock loan, but do not have the expertise or technology to build out the operational support necessary to sustain the business. The platform will enhance transparency around lending rates and allow firms to generate a new revenue line without having to hire additional personnel to support it.

“Transparence solves many challenges faced by the securities lending industry, empowering market players to automate, manage risk and grow their business with confidence," commented Anthony Venditti, Head of Strategic Initiatives & Sales at South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

Transparence offers a unique suite of features tailored to streamline stock loan transactions, including front office management tools, automated borrows/loans, multiple views of your lending portfolio and real-time interaction for settlement and clearance. Key benefits include:

Advanced Automation: reducing manual intervention from existing operational personnel at the firm. Scalability & Flexibility: offering scalability and flexibility to accommodate diverse needs and evolving portfolio sizes. Industry Guidance: partnering with experts to help achieve your goals in a complex industry landscape. Risk Management: leveraging Lemur, a simple and effective risk management solution powered by Matrix.

The platform highlights the demand in a changing industry landscape, where technology and innovation are creating more opportunity in stock loan for small to medium sized institutions. This offering removes many hurdles, such as finding the right talent and technology, for securities lending in today’s world.

“Matrix is constantly innovating and evolving,” shared Stephen Mellert, Managing Director of Business Development at Matrix Applications, “Transparence is reconfirming our commitment to build efficient, transparent and cost-effective solutions.”

To learn more, please visit www.transparence.ai or reach out to sales@matrixapps.com.

About Matrix Applications

Matrix Applications is a New York-based fintech service bureau that offers a suite of collateral management, margining and clearing systems for institutional fixed income trading and equities securities lending. We are a team of capital markets and systems professionals delivering financial technology solutions to institutional firms since 2000. We work hands-on with our clients to identify an optimal mix of services to best fit their needs, from systems to back-office operations assistance. With in-house and offshore developers, we provide our clients with the right solution at the right price. Comprised of industry veterans and financial professionals, we leverage our extensive technical experience, a deep network across the finance industry and a team of ops, regulatory and legal gurus to deliver bespoke managed services for firms big and small.

