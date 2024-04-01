Photo exhibition aims to raise awareness of landmine contamination in Ukraine

With co-funding from the EU and other international partners, UNDP in Ukraine has opened an exhibition by photographer Giles Duley on the occasion of the International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Giles Duley said its purpose was to inspire action to improve the mine-contamination situation in Ukraine.

“With this exhibition I hope to bring home the realities of landmine and unexploded ordnance contamination in Ukraine,” Duley said. “All I ask is that as governments, NGOs, business, and individuals, we all ask ourselves this question: Are we doing all we can to make sure the legacy for future generations is one of peace and safety in a landmine free Ukraine?”

Duley, the UN Global Advocate for persons with disabilities in conflict and peacebuilding situations, was seriously injured while working in Afghanistan in 2011. He lost three limbs to an improvised explosive device.

Ukraine is currently the most heavily mined country in the world, and the exhibition is dedicated to the people who are working in various ways to make Ukraine safe and free of mines and unexploded ordnance. It also aims to raise awareness of mine action and mine victim assistance.

The exhibition – titled ‘Defining Futures: People, Tech and Teams for a Mine-Free Ukraine’ – is open until 7 April at the Museum of the History of Kyiv. From 4 to 19 April, it will also be shown outdoors on St. Sophia’s Square in the centre of Kyiv.

