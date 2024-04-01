To jointly build equal, orderly multipolar world

Beijing, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- A report from People's Daily

Multipolarity is the general trend of the world today. However, the international community has yet to reach a consensus on how to advance the process of multipolarization in a drastically changing world, and in what way countries should participate in and facilitate this process.

China advocates an equal and orderly multipolar world, which meets the common aspirations of most countries and all people. This charts the course for the international community to move from turmoil to long-term peace and stability, and provides an important path to making the global governance system more just and equitable and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The international balance of power is undergoing a profound shift, providing impetus to the process of multipolarization.

Since the end of the Cold War, a number of developing countries have seized historical opportunities to achieve rapid development, resulting in a significant increase in their comprehensive national strength and international influence.

In recent years, profound changes unseen in a century have been evolving rapidly in the world, and the Global South is gaining a stronger momentum. Global South countries have continuously improved their voice and influence in international affairs, becoming a strong force driving the world's multipolarity in the right direction.

The multipolar world should be based on equality, which means all countries, regardless of their size, are treated as equals.

Sovereign equality is the most important norm governing state-to-state relations. The essence of sovereign equality is that the sovereignty and dignity of all countries, whether big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, must be respected, their internal affairs allow no interference and they have the right to independently choose their social system and development path.

In order to ensure equal rights, opportunities, and rules for all countries, it is crucial to adhere to the principle of sovereign equality in the process of multipolarization.

To promote an equal multipolar world, it is crucial to firmly oppose hegemony and power politics, reject the monopolization of international affairs by a few countries, and effectively advance the democratization of international relations.

All countries are equal members of the international community. No country has the right to dominate global affairs, control the destiny of others, or keep advantages in development all to itself. Even less should one be allowed to do whatever it likes and be the hegemon, bully or boss of the world.

To promote an equal multipolar world, it is important that global affairs should be handled through consultation and the future of the world should be decided by all countries together. The principle of sovereign equality among all nations should not be an empty slogan but should be implemented in the practice of handling international affairs and improving global governance.

Certain or a few powers should not monopolize international affairs. Countries should not be categorized according to their strength. Those with the bigger fist should not have the final say. And it is definitely unacceptable that certain countries must be at the table while some others can only be on the menu.

It must be ensured that all countries, regardless of their size and strength, are able to take part in decision-making, enjoy their rights, and play their role as equals in the process toward a multipolar world.

The multipolar world should be based on order, which means that the progress toward greater multipolarity should be generally stable and constructive.

The process of multipolarization must align with the international community's shared pursuit of solidarity, dialogue, cooperation and a win-win approach. Any approach that leads to division, confrontation, conflicts or lose-lose situations should be opposed. This is necessary to ensure that every country can benefit from an international environment that's more conducive to its development during the process of multipolarization.

To promote an orderly multipolar world, it is crucial to adhere to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and uphold the universally recognized basic norms governing international relations.

The surfeit chaos in the international arena, and the mounting challenges to world peace, development and international justice, are caused not because the UN Charter's purposes and principles are outdated. Rather, the situation happens because these purposes and principles have failed to be effectively implemented.

Only when all countries genuinely abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter can the international community prevent multipolarity from becoming an unregulated "jungle world" as some have depicted it.

To promote an orderly multipolar world, it is crucial to jointly practice true multilateralism and uphold extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits in global governance.

The principle lying at the core of the existing international system and order is multilateralism. Faced with the risks and challenges brought by unilateralism, the international community is yearning to strengthen multilateralism.

Countries should adhere to true multilateralism, uphold the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and make the global governance system more just and equitable. This will make the process of multipolarization a historical endeavor for the international community to collectively address the challenges of the time and achieve common development and prosperity.

