Global Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) Market to Reach US$ 2,633.4 Mn by 2030 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astute Analytica published a new report on the 𝐎𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞 (𝐎𝐖𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. The research report comprehends the present status of competitive market conditions, which helps firms to make the necessary decisions for growth or profitability with ease.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞 (𝐎𝐖𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟎𝟔𝟖.𝟑 𝐌𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟔𝟑𝟑.𝟒 𝐌𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟒% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.
This report also formulates a survey addressing small variables applicable specifically to new applicants as well as major concerns impacting all players in this field generally.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
The key players in the Global Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) Market are US Worldmeds LLC, Aphios Corporation, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Alkermes and Indivior PLC among others.
The healthcare sector is one of the most lucrative globally. Higher-quality general healthcare, an increase in life expectancy, and increased interest in business since the pandemic’s start are projected to improve spending and industry growth in the years to come. As a result, the healthcare industry’s revenue in 2023 is predicted to be US$ 73.90 billion.
For instance, contactless and virtual services are now commonplace. A focus on equitable care, an increase in new healthcare investments, and changes in the labor force have all occurred in recent years. Thus, these factors will bring new opportunities and difficulties. New digital tools will influence how care is delivered, how money is paid for it, and how health data are kept in the future as the healthcare landscape changes. Innovation, consolidation, and optimization will all continue to be fueled by capital entering the market.
In recent years, the global health business has experienced exponential growth, with the US setting the pace. The rise of the aging population, also known as the older population increase in sociology, was blamed for industry expansion. Most patients or those who receive services from the global health industry today are women.
By 2031, the global healthcare market will be worth $675.37 billion. Additionally, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, national healthcare spending in the US reached US$ 4.3 trillion in 2021, or US$ 12,914 per person, and is projected to rise to US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028.
The Commonwealth Fund estimates that the US spent close to 16.8% of its GDP on healthcare in 2019. Switzerland spent 11.3% more than Germany, which came in second place with a spending of 11.7%.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
By Therapy segment of the Global Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) Market is sub-segmented into:
Lucemyra (Lofexidine)
Methadone
Buprenorphine
Naltrexone
Others (Britlofex, Masimo Bridge, etc.)
By Country segment of the Global Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) Market is sub-segmented into:
US
EU-5
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Japan
