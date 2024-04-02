Hardwood Floor Cleaning Between Professional Services: Effortless Sticky Residue Removal
JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care shares easy methods to remove sticky messes from wood floors using common household items.
We are a full-service flooring company, which includes helping to manage spills between regular cleaning services. That's why we've been sharing tips and tricks on our blog for over 17 years.”TARZANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's an unfortunate occurrence - strolling across stunning hardwood floors when suddenly, disaster. A foot catches an invisible sticky blob, leaving floors marred and unsightly. This is a frustrating situation for many reasons, the least of which being the dozens of self-help and how-to articles that make navigating the right way to handle sticky messes on wood floors, well, a mess. JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care prides itself on being able to provide easy to follow steps that are safe for most surfaces, to handle any of the sticky messes that may come about. Their techniques and recommendations use common household ingredients to save time and money and banish sticky messes until the next professional hardwood floor cleaning service.
The experts at JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care have one request before using any of the following tricks: test the method in a small inconspicuous area of the floor. While these methods will typically work for most natural hardwood floors finished with polyurethane, every floor is different. It's important to always test an area first before trying something new on the floors, especially wood floors. "We are a full-service flooring company," says Peter Shams, the Founder of JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care, "and that includes help you manage spills and messes that happen between your regular cleaning services. That's why we've been sharing our tips, tricks, and other thoughts on our blog for almost 17 years. The tricks outlined here are just for wood floors, but we have a lot more that we are happy to share."
Simple, Safe, and Shockingly Effective Natural Cleaners
JP's hardwood cleaning team has worked tirelessly for years, testing various methods and combinations to find a safe and effective way to manage stubborn stickies using just common household items. One such technique is a mixture of vinegar and water. Vinegar is a standard household item, whether for cleaning or for cooking. A mixture of 1 part water to 1 part vinegar can be used to dissolve and wipe away sticky spills and splatters. No harsh chemicals eating away at floors - just a gentle, eco-friendly clean.
Vinegar's acetic acid breaks down sticky sugars and resins, while water helps liquify and lift the mess off the floor. JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care recommends mixing as much (or as little) as you need based on the area that needs cleaning. For small spot cleaning, a bucket should be more than enough. Dip a towel into the solution, gently agitate the sticky spill, and wipe away whatever is left.
This solution, Peter further explains, is also helpful as a regular cleaning solution when moping the floors, which applies to wood floors, vinyl floors, and even tile floors. Again, just mix the 1:1 ratio in a mope bucket and perform the cleaning as one usually might. This kind of solution is gentle, but effective, and without any soap, there's less chance of a sticky or greasy residue being left behind.
For additional cleaning power, JP recommends adding a half cup of baking soda. Baking soda can act as a mild abrasive and provides a gentle scouring boost to remove ground-in stickies. It's important however, to maintain gentleness when using any abrasives, even one as gentle as baking soda, as too much scouring can leave makes and scratches on the finish of the wood floor.
The Ultimate Sticky Craving-Curbing Trick
Sometimes, sticky messes are more than just a drop of a sugary drink on the floor, in this case, chewing gum. The vinegar and water method works to remove the residue after the gum has been removed, but the question remains of how to remove the gum itself. In this case, JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care recommends turning to cooking oil. Any type of cooking oil will suffice, vegetable, olive, peanut, canola, and so on.
The science is simple: Gum's main ingredient is the sticky polymer polyisobutylene. Oils dissolve and break down these stubborn bonds gently and effectively, no chemical solvents are needed. A few drops of oil break down the gum's grip, allowing easy, damage-free removal. A plastic scraper may be needed to lift the edges of the gum. If at any point during the process the gum feels stuck or doesn't come up easy, add a little more oil, then resume the removal. A quick rinse with the vinegar and water mixture can help remove any leftover residue.
A Customized Care Plan for Every Floor
Different stains demand different approaches, and each approach depends on the floor itself. Of course, wood and tile are different floors and therefore require different techniques, but wood floor to wood floor is also exceedingly diverse. For example, pine wood is very soft and even a little pressure with a plastic scraper may leave an indentation in the floor. But maple, another type of wood, is incredibly hard and difficult to etch. That's why JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care provides a comprehensive hardwood care guide tailored to any sticky situation. From spills to set-ins, clients have the right techniques at their fingertips, including professional wood floor cleaning if that's what it takes.
Quick blotting with a dry cloth stops wet spills from seeping in. For dried, caked messes, a baking soda paste gently works into the stain before wiping it away. For the toughest jobs, JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care technicians recommend a professional deep clean using specialized liquids and pads.
When extra muscle is needed, the company's cleaning services are on call to tackle all hardwood headaches, from a simple hardwood cleaning to help remove sticky messes to full hardwood refinishing. With heavy-duty equipment and advanced techniques, even severely damaged floors can be resurrected. Discover the full range of services offered by JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care to help manage every flooring surfaces.
The JP Advantage
At JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care, floor obsession reigns. With years of expertise and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, the company partners with clients to preserve hardwood perfection. Its innovative cleaning solutions allow bidding farewell to sticky floors forever.
JP's hardwood philosophy solves problems at the root using safe, gentle, sustainable methods. No harsh chemicals or abrasives that can dull and damage over time. Just smart scientific strategies maximize cleaning power while ensuring floors remain lush and lustrous for decades. And, for more insights into the best wood floor cleaners to use in 2024, check out this guide. Not all wood floor cleaners are made equal, and they don't all perform the same job. It's important to consider the floor itself and if it can sustain certain types of cleaning.
For more information regarding hardwood floor cleaning, refinishing, simple tips and tricks to maintaining wood floors, reach out at (818) 263-9314 or visit https://www.jpcarpetandfloorcare.com to learn more.
