Golden Victor Awards In Las Vegas Celebrating Excellence In The Veteran & First Responder Community
Hosted by actor Ian Bohen (Yellowstone), the Golden Victor Awards takes place October 26, 2024 at the Red Rock Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas Nevada.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedicated to fostering a vibrant community through thoughtfully curated events, Victory Bridge Foundation presents the inaugural Golden Victor Awards in association with the MMC'89 Social Impact Initiative - an evening dedicated to celebrating distinguished organizations for their contributions in supporting the mental health and wellness of our nation's heroes and their families.
Hosted by actor and veteran advocate Ian Bohen (Yellowstone, Teen Wolf), this prestigious event serves as a bridge that will bring together exceptional resources nationwide to encourage collaboration, networking and mutual support. The Golden Victor Awards not only celebrates outstanding contributions but also actively cultivates a collaborative environment, acting as a catalyst for a robust network and shared resources within the resilient community we proudly serve.
The inaugural Golden Victor Awards event takes place on October 26, 2024 at the Red Rock Rock Casino Resort and Spa located at 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada 89135. Victory Bridge's Nominee Meet & Greet and VIP Networking Reception will take place the prior evening at 5PM PST on Friday, October 25, 2024.
The event's goals are to: (1) Create a diverse community that fosters belonging, understanding, and connections, (2) Raise a collective voice of diverse communities to shatter the mental health stigma for veterans & first responders, (3) Celebrate & bring visibility to organizations for their impact on the well-being of veterans, first responders, & their families, and (4) Raise funds to serve our mission of service to veterans, first responders, and their families.
Event Details:
Saturday, October 26, 2024
5PM PST
Celebrity and VIP Red Carpet Arrivals
VIP Lounge and Networking
Champagne Pre-Awards Dinner
Golden Victor Awards Ceremony
Entertainment
Silent Auction
MMC'89 After-Party
Tickets to the Golden Victor Awards are on sale now, with options to purchase only the VIP Networking Reception on October 25th and the MMC'89 After-Party on October 26th. For more details and admission, visit www.GoldenVictorAwards.org
For celebrity attendance and sponsorship inquiries, contact Info@CreateImpactNow.org.
ABOUT VICTORY BRIDGE FOUNDATION
No one should have to experience the damage that PTSD does to a family. Victory Bridge was created to ensure that Heroes and their Families have the resources, knowledge, and camaraderie they need to thrive without risk or fear of seeking support. Whether you are an active military, veteran, first responder, family member or loved one, we welcome you. Every Sunday at 2 pm PST (5 pm EST), we host our Resilience & Recovery virtual community forum - focused peer support zoom meetings for active military, veterans, first responders, and their families. It provides its members the opportunity to learn and connect as they share and help others. We also host the annual Golden Victor Awards which is dedicated to fostering a vibrant community through thoughtfully curated events that celebrate excellence in the veteran & first-responder community. Learn more at www.VictoryBridge.org.
ABOUT THE MMC'89 SOCIAL IMPACT INITIATIVE
Guided by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs or Global Goals), we work to address the global challenges we face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace, and justice. Through our events and awareness campaigns, we support a wide range of organizations and initiatives that align with our philanthropic purpose. We work to raise national awareness and support for the mental health and wellness of our nation’s veterans, first responders, and their families, and we support youth arts education and mentorship, socially conscious entrepreneurship, feeding the hungry, diversity & inclusion initiatives, and women and children in need, among other important causes. Learn more at www.MMC89Initiative.com
Kristen Micqué Foley
KMicqué Communications
+1 614-477-4445
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other