"Funding a New Business For Dummies", A Comprehensive Guide to Navigating Startup Finance, Launches Today!

NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 -- "Funding a New Business For Dummies," authored by Marc Butler and Eric Butow, is the newest addition to the trusted Dummies series published by Wiley officially launches today. This essential guide bridges the gap between groundbreaking ideas and the capital required to bring them to life.
Tailored for entrepreneurs at the dawn of their ventures, this book demystifies the complex world of startup finance, guiding readers through evaluating their financing needs, exploring funding options, and securing capital. With a straightforward approach, "Funding a New Business For Dummies" is designed to navigate the most daunting financing questions faced by entrepreneurs and more.
Key features of the book include:
• An Introduction to Small-Business Finance: Gain a foundational understanding of the financial landscape for startups, learning to assess needs and identify current assets.
• A Deep Dive into Financing Options: From tapping into personal savings and traditional loans to exploring newer avenues like crowdfunding, this guide covers the spectrum of funding sources.
• Expert Advice on Engaging Investors: Learn how to effectively pitch your business idea to potential investors and negotiate terms that work for all parties involved.
• Strategies for Managing Capital: Once the funding is secured, discover best practices for managing your capital efficiently to ensure long-term success.
"With 'Funding a New Business For Dummies,' we aimed to simplify the journey from concept to execution for entrepreneurs worldwide. This book is a toolkit for overcoming the funding hurdle, empowering readers to bring their brilliant business ideas to life," says Marc Butler and Eric Butow.
Perfect for those in the initial stages of launching a business, "Funding a New Business For Dummies" offers a treasure trove of information, guiding readers through the crucial steps of funding their startup. Whether evaluating loans, grants, subsidies, or investor options, this no-nonsense guide provides the insights needed to make informed decisions.
About the Authors:
Marc Butler is the founder and CEO of Marc Butler Consulting and Wealth Management GPT. Marc has extensive experience in wealth management and in wealthtech as a leader, operator, innovator, and board member. He previously held leadership roles with firms including Albridge, BNY Mellon|Pershing, and Skience. He currently serves on the board of directors of Future Capital and SIGNiX. When he is not working, Marc can be found with his wife, two sons, and two dogs at home in Newtown, Pennsylvania or participating in any number of athletic pursuits.
Eric Butow is the owner of Butow Communications Group (BCG) in Jackson, California. BCG offers web development, online marketing, and writing services for businesses. Eric has authored or co-authored 45 technology, business, and communication books since 2000. His most recent books include “Digital Etiquette for Dummies” (Wiley), “Grow Your Business” (Entrepreneur Press) and “Write Your Business Plan, Second Edition” (Entrepreneur Press).
