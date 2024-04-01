COMSovereign Expands Fastback Manufacturing Agreement with SMC Supporting Planned Return to Volume Production

COMSovereign

Increased Future Production Capacity to Support Demand for Fastback’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Extreme Interference Protection (XIP™)-Powered Radios

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTCBB:COMS)

TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTC: COMS and COMSP) (“COMSovereign” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, today announced it is expanded its multi-year contract manufacturing partnership with SMC Integration Solutions (“SMC”) as it prepares to accelerate volume production of its Fastback Intelligent Backhaul Radios (“IBRs”).

Over the past four years, SMC has been providing contract manufacturing services to COMSovereign including producing printed circuit boards for the Company’s Fastback 1300 IBR, its high-performance wireless connectivity solution. Under the newly expanded agreement, SMC will now manage all production of Fastback radios including final assembly, test, and customer fulfillment. Consolidating production is expected to improve efficiencies, reduce costs and time-to-market, and provide the Company with the ability to quickly scale its manufacturing as it plans to accelerate sales activity with current and future customers.

“SMC has been an important Fastback production partner for COMSovereign since 2020, enabling us to support our customers including both large public and small private network operators who require dependable, high-performance, last mile wireless connectivity. We look forward to capitalizing on the benefits of our expanded relationship with SMC as we seek to complete our ongoing business transition while meeting the continued demand for our Fastback radios we are receiving from customers and partners,” said David Knight, CEO and President of COMSovereign.

Greg Howard, President of SMC added, “We appreciate the trust David and the team at COMSovereign have placed in SMC to produce their unique, high-performance Fastback radio, a product which is relied upon by an impressive list of customers. SMC has more than three decades of expertise in turn-key electronics design and manufacturing services and stands ready to support the Company as it executes its plan to increase production.”

Fastback radios continue to be a performance leader in last mile connectivity operating in the unlicensed frequency spectrum. Made in the United States and powered by unique artificial intelligence (“AI”) and Extreme Interference Protection (“XIP™”) technologies, Fastback radios deliver reliable performance even in highly congested wireless environments. That is why several Tier 1 carriers continue to rely on Fastback radios to provide connectivity for new cell sites upon construction completion or in response to outages.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTC: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

About SMC Integration Solutions (SMC)

SMC offers a complete solution for electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and systems integration, partnering with clients to provide solutions based on their business needs. From our experienced team, PCBA, system integration capabilities, and our quality management system, SMC can reduce the cost of our customer’s products while supplying a quality product with on-time delivery. SMC Integration Solutions provides a one-stop manufacturing solution that can support all aspects of our customers’ needs from new product introduction, procurement, manufacturing, after-market services, and direct fulfillment.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

