Monster Agency® Ranks #2 on the Clutch 100 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for 2024
Attributes 382.2% Growth to Teamwork, Amazing Clients, and Putting Their Money Where Their Mouth Is (Their Own Advertising Campaigns).DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monster Agency®, a boutique ad agency specializing in taking existing brands to their next level of growth with proven scaling strategies, today announced its recognition as one of the top 100 fastest-growing companies on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Monster Agency® ranked #2 based on revenue growth from 2022 to 2023. This is the fourth consecutive year that Clutch has recognized its top 100 companies.
"We're thrilled to hear that we made the Top 100 Fastest Growth list for the second time. We have our amazing clients and tireless team to thank for the growth," said founder Andrew Molz.
He added, "Another part of our growth is due to our great client retention and our endless advertising efforts to stay top of mind to our potential clients. We're confident in our work and don't ask our clients to do anything we're not already doing ourselves, as we reinvest continually into our own advertising."
Monster Agency® submitted verified financial data to be considered for The Clutch 100, and was ranked as the #2 fastest-growing company based on our growth rate of 382.2% from 2022 to 2023. This is the second year Monster Agency® has been recognized on the Clutch 100 (previously recognized in 2021), and is among the top percentile of advertising agency providers to be featured in the social media marketing category.
"To be honored as one of the fastest-growing companies on Clutch is to be recognized as a leader amongst peers, a symbol of trust and reliability in their industry. This recognition speaks volumes about a company's ability to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and ultimately, thrive," said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. "The Clutch 100 award stands as the premier accolade on our platform, offering users the opportunity to connect with industry leaders and accomplish their goals.”
