New Children's Book Just Released

Cover & Spread - The Boy Who Aged in Dog Years

The Boy Who Aged In Dog Years - Written and Illustrated by Todd Detering

This story begins as so many do, about boy and his dog—Oliver and Winston, in this case. Everything changed when Oliver learned about "Dog Years" and how dogs age seven years for every year a person ages. Oliver's birthday wish was to age in dog years like Winston. What could go wrong?

The story takes you through life on two levels; one in which he ages 7 years each birthday, versus aging at the normal rate of a person. It's a delightful tale, like a Pixar movie, that resonates with adults and children alike, each finding humor in each situation at every age. For adults, they can look back and reminisce about childhood. For kids, it gives them a chance to see themselves being older. It serves to teach children to enjoy each and every moment of their childhood through a humorous plot line. They are then able to see how good they really have it. They are left with a belly full of laughter and a smile on their face. Being an adult will come in due time.

The learning of how dogs age may be new to most children. The fact Oliver has a cute and fuzzy sidekick of a dog in Winston helps the feel good story. Winston is based on my real-life dog. I began to write the genesis of the story when my son was just 2 years-old but after I became a full-time single-father, the manuscript went into hibernation. It was not until I read Kate Volman’s book, Do What You Love, that reawakened my dream of completing this book and has manifested itself into what you see today. My son and daughter are grown up now and heard me telling this story to them over the years. I am so happy they get to see it in book form now and will be thrilled to see them reading it to their children one day.

That is another aspect of the book that may go unnoticed, and that is the subject of time. Isn't it funny how a 9 years-old's summer day can seem like a whole week? But their parent's day might seem slow but the week, and or month flies by. That is why it is so important to enjoy each moment, not matter how old you are. Do not take things for granted. Each day is a gift.

This book would be perfect for a bedtime story or read by a Kindergarten teacher to their class. It's so much fun to see the expressions on children's faces when they see the colorful illustrations and funny story unfold. The ending will have them wanting to hug their mom and dad with joy. I've been told that this book fits into the Children's Values category very nicely.

Where the Wild Things Are, by Maurice Sendak was my all-time favorite children's book growing up and I cannot help but think that maybe someday this book will be the favorite children's book by a child one day? The thought of that make my heart smile.

I just hope you enjoy The Boy Who Aged in Dog Years as much as I enjoyed writing and illustrated it. Enjoy!

The book is available on Amazon and you can also find more information at TheBoyWhoAgedInDogYears.com.