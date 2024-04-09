Rockerbox Introduces Stress-Free, Technology-Driven Payroll Solution for Small Business Owners
Small business owners deserve a payroll solution that is both stress-free and technology-driven”DALLAS , TEXAS , UNITED STATES , April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small business owners facing the challenges of managing payroll with national providers now have a different option with the launch of Rockerbox Payroll – a comprehensive, stress-free, and technology-driven payroll service designed to save both time and money.
Small business owners will receive flat-free pricing, dedicated unlimited customer support, as well as, unique features like branded paycards and employee activated insta-pay.
Key features of Rockerbox Payroll include:
Flat-Fee, Transparent Pricing: Small business owners pay a flat fee of $9.95 per W2 employee, per month ($2.95 per 1099, per month), with discounts available for clients with over 20 full-time equivalents.
Dedicated Client Success Managers: Rockerbox Payroll does not leverage call centers. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success manager who provides personalized support and guidance every step of the way.
Embedded Timekeeping: Small business owners and their employees will have access to embedded timekeeping features, making it easy to track employee hours and manage schedules effortlessly.
Comprehensive Tax Filing and Payment Services: All taxes – local, state, and Federal – are taken care of by Rockerbox Payroll, eliminating the hassle of tax compliance, filing, and payment.
Employee Portal Access: Employees will have access to their personal and payroll information through an intuitive employee portal, enhancing transparency and efficiency.
PTO Management: Simplify paid time off (PTO) management with built-in tools for tracking and managing employee leave, ensuring compliance with company policies and regulations.
No Call Centers: Rockerbox Payroll prioritizes direct communication with clients through dedicated client success managers, eliminating the frustration of dealing with call centers.
Integrated Tax Credit Automation: Employer-based tax credits programs like Work Opportunity Tax Credits (WOTC), Empowerment Zones, FICA Tip Credits, and Research and Development Tax Credits (R&D) are automatically calculated through the Rockerbox Payroll system. These programs, when administered appropriately can improve a small business owners' cash flow.
"As small business owners, we wanted another option for payroll - so we created Rockerbox Payroll for ourselves. Every small business owner deserves a payroll solution that is fair, stress-free, and technology-driven," says Philip Wentworth, CEO and Co-Founder at Rockerbox. "With Rockerbox Payroll, we're empowering businesses to streamline their payroll processes, save time, and focus on what they do best – growing their business."
Experience the convenience and efficiency of Rockerbox Payroll today. Visit https://www.rockerbox.tech/payroll/ to learn more and sign up for a free consultation.
About Rockerbox:
Rockerbox is a leading provider of innovative tax credit and compliance solutions designed to automate participation in these programs for small businesses. With a focus on transparency, technology, and personalized service, Rockerbox helps businesses save time and money while ensuring compliance and peace of mind. Did we mention we could help you improve cash flow?
