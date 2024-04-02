CBM Launches New Metal, Stone, & Wood, Maintenance and Restoration Services
CBM Corp, a leading provider in commercial building maintenance announces the launch of its new Metal, Stone, and Wood Maintenance and Restoration ServicesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBM Corp, a leading provider in commercial building maintenance, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Metal, Stone, and Wood Maintenance and Restoration Services in Long Island and the Five Boroughs of the New York City area. This new suite of services is designed to meet the growing needs of commercial properties, enhancing their aesthetics and extending the longevity of their materials.
The maintenance and restoration of building materials are crucial for preserving property value and ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for all visitors and employees. CBM's new services encompass a comprehensive approach to the care of wood, metal, and stone surfaces, leveraging eco-friendly solutions and the latest industry techniques to deliver unmatched results.
Metal Cleaning and Restoration Services
CBM's Metal Maintenance Services are tailored for materials such as stainless steel, bronze, aluminum, and decorative metal found in entrances, facades, elevators, window frames, and signage. Our services include refinishing, oxidizing, vandalism or scratch removal, and custom fabrication and installation, ensuring that metal surfaces shine with their original luster.
Stone Cleaning and Restoration Services
Our comprehensive care for stone surfaces includes honing and polishing, repair, high-pressure cleaning, and scaling and impregnating. These services are designed to keep stone resilient, attractive, and functional, preserving the material's natural strength and beauty.
Wood Cleaning and Restoration Services
CBM's new Wood Maintenance Services include advanced floor coatings, periodic finishing and polishing, proactive care and monitoring, long-term care, sanding and restoration, and customized maintenance plans. These services ensure that wooden surfaces retain their beauty and functionality, addressing everything from spills and stains to everyday wear and tear.
The New CBM Commercial Building Maintenance Blueprint is Now available
In conjunction with the launch of these new services, CBM is proud to publish a new blueprint for Comprehensive Commercial Building Maintenance, available for order on our website. This guide is an invaluable resource for property managers and building owners, offering insights into maintaining and enhancing commercial properties.
For more information about CBM's new Stone, Wood, and Metal Maintenance and Restoration Services, or to order our Comprehensive Commercial Building Maintenance blueprint, please visit cbmcorp.net.
About CBM Corp
CBM Corp is a leader in commercial building maintenance, offering a wide range of services designed to keep properties clean, safe, and operating at their best. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, CBM is dedicated to exceeding expectations and setting new standards in building maintenance.
