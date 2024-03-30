MPD Investigating Fatal Crash on I-295

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic crash that killed a driver and sent five people to the hospital.

On Friday, March 29, 2024, at 6:50 a.m., a Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck was traveling northbound on I-295 approaching the Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue exit when the crash occurred.

According to witnesses, the truck was driving at a high rate of speed.

The preliminary investigation determined the truck drove onto the right shoulder of the roadway and struck the guard rail. As the Dodge attempted to merge back into the travel lane, it lost control and veered to the left of the roadway, striking the cement jersey wall.

The truck then climbed the jersey wall, striking a southbound Toyota Camry, before coming to a stop on top of the jersey wall and bursting into flames. The driver of the truck was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene. The passenger was pulled from the truck by a Sixth District officer and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

When the jersey wall was pushed outward into the southbound lanes of I-295, a Dodge Ram 3500 was unable to avoid the jersey wall and struck it. The driver and three passengers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was not injured.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.