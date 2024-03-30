Solo Art Exhibit: Reflections
Celebrating 30 Years of Artistic Excellence: Duke Windsor's Milestone Anniversary as a Fine Artist in San Diego
With a lot of the artists we have, you can really see the influence of who they are coming through in their work. And Duke really does a good job of imbuing himself in his work.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 30, 2024
— Sonya Sparks, owner of Sparks Gallery
San Diego, CA –
Duke Windsor, the esteemed American Painter, marks a significant milestone as he celebrates his 30th anniversary as a fine artist in the vibrant city of San Diego. Known for his diverse talents and unwavering passion for creativity, Windsor has captivated audiences with his dynamic artwork that reflects his rich and varied life experiences. The exhibition will be held at Sparks Gallery.
Born in Texarkana, Texas in 1960, Duke Windsor's journey to becoming a renowned artist has been nothing short of extraordinary. A former combat illustrator and drill instructor in the U.S. Marine Corps, Windsor's early experiences laid the foundation for his artistic endeavors. Following his military service, he pursued a career as a freelance illustrator. He even ventured into the world of rodeo, showcasing his skills in bull-riding, bareback, and steer wrestling events.
On view ‘Reflections” exhibit are illuminated contemporary “Urbanscapes” of local areas often overlooked in the cityscape genre. Windsor’s “Urbanscapes” have been exhibited and received awards at juried exhibitions and group shows throughout the U.S., and they are held in many private collections throughout the U.S. and Europe. He has produced numerous commissions and military historical works. Windsor works in various mediums, including pastel, oil, acrylic, watercolor, linocut block prints, and, most recently, plaster and concrete casted sculptures.
Duke states: “My paintings express the wonder and power of light, and I’ve always been drawn to the golden sunlight of Southern California. This professional artistic journey began 30 years ago, in 1994. I was walking through alleys on my way to martial arts practice, and I noticed how the sunset glowed through the buildings. In contrast to the vibrant blues of the shadows, the golden shafts of light greatly influenced my work. I found new inspiration from the radiance of the sun. The reverence and visceral experience I felt from the luminance of traditional Icon works further inspired me. In art, gold leaf techniques are often considered merely decorative art. My goal is to advance gold leaf as a contemporary medium.”
Windsor's artistic pursuits led him to study classical voice at San Diego State University, where he later performed with the prestigious San Diego Opera Chorus. His love for music extends beyond the opera stage, as he is also a talented singer-songwriter and guitar player. Additionally, Windsor is a dedicated martial artist, achieving significant milestones such as earning the 3rd Dan in Shaolin Kempo and later the 4th Dan in Kara Zenpo Go Shinjustu Kempo under esteemed masters.
Celebrating 30 Years of Artistic Excellence: Duke Windsor's Milestone Anniversary as a Fine Artist in San Diego County. In 1994, Duke Windsor opened his first art studio only two blocks away on Fourth Avenue, setting the stage for a prolific artistic career. Over the past three decades, Windsor has delved into a diverse array of subjects, with his captivating Urban capes garnering acclaim at juried exhibitions, group shows, and corporate venues throughout Southern California.
The exhibition 'Reflections' is a unique exploration of the liminal space between urban landscapes and spiritual introspection. Through large-scale acrylic paintings, I invite viewers to delve into the transformative power of Art in ordinary alleys. The gold leaf skies in these paintings symbolize a deep spiritual reverence within the solitude of the depicted spaces, offering a unique perspective on the familiar. This exhibit features several contemporary cityscapes, and the work on display was created using acrylic and imitation gold leaf. Prepare to be inspired and moved by the transformative power of art.
As Duke Windsor commemorates his 30th anniversary as a fine artist in San Diego, we celebrate his remarkable artistic achievements and the indelible impact he has made on the cultural landscape of Southern California and beyond.
Duke Windsor
Duke Windsor Fine Art Studio
+1 619-206-5099
duke@dukewindsorstudio.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube