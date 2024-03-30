Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Expands Presence in Southern California with New San Bernardino Office

The law firm brings decades of legal expertise to San Bernardino residents in need of employment law services.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a leading Southern California employment law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of wronged workers, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in San Bernardino. This expansion strengthens the firm's commitment to providing high-quality legal representation to employees throughout Southern California.

The new San Bernardino office is conveniently located at 473 E Carnegie Drive, Suite 200, San Bernardino, CA 92408, and can be reached by phone at (909) 966-5204.

"We are excited to expand our reach and serve the San Bernardino community," said Mr. Michael Akopyan, Founder and Spokesperson of Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. "San Bernardino is a vibrant city with a diverse workforce, and we are committed to providing local employees with the legal resources they need to protect their rights in the workplace."

The Akopyan Law Firm's team of experienced employment lawyers has a proven track record of success in handling a wide range of employment law cases, including wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wage and hour violations.

In celebration of the new office opening, Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. offers complimentary evaluations for potential cases involving the violation of employee rights. This no-cost case evaluation is a testament to the firm's client-first philosophy, ensuring that individuals can explore their legal options without financial burden.

“We understand that navigating employment law issues can be overwhelming,” Mr. Akopyan continued. “Our team is here to provide San Bernardino employees with the personalized attention, strong advocacy, and legal expertise they deserve.”

Client testimonials highlight the firm's impact and dedication. "I highly recommend Attorney Ani Akopyan; she is great. She took on my case and kept me informed every step of the way. I'm truly grateful for the fight she put up against the Defense. My expectations were met. Thank you, Ani Akopyan Law Firm," shared a satisfied client, castaic123.

Chris Asatrian echoed this sentiment, stating, "After interviewing a handful of employment law attorneys, we decided to go with Akopyan Law firm. Very difficult to choose a trustworthy attorney. I definitely found the right firm. Couldn’t be more pleased with their professionalism and hard work. Thank you all!"

Pierre Mardirosian also praised the firm's excellence. "This law firm is top-notch from the beginning to the end they have handled everything beautifully. Mr. Akopyan is a stellar attorney to say the least...I know if I ever need an attorney and firm to recommend, it will be the Akopyan Law Firm."

Besides San Bernardino, Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has offices in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside in California. If you have been the victim of an unfair employment practice in Southern California, call (818) 509-9975 or visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/service-areas/.

###

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

Los Angeles Office:

15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645

Encino, California 91436

Phone: (818) 509-9975

Orange Office

1100 West Town and Country Road

Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868

Phone: (657) 224-4422

Riverside Office

11801 Pierce Street

Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505

Phone: (951) 394-7421

San Bernardino Office

473 E Carnegie Drive, Suite 200

San Bernardino, California 92408

Phone: (909) 966-5204

Note to Editors:

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., with its newest office in San Bernardino, continues its mission to serve as a beacon of legal assistance for those facing employment law challenges. The firm's expansion not only signifies growth, but also its commitment to reaching communities in need of experienced legal advocacy. With a team of attorneys recognized for their excellence and a track record of securing favorable outcomes for clients, Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is poised to make a significant impact in the San Bernardino community and beyond. For more details on the firm's services and its approach to employment law, please contact Mr. Michael Akopyan directly.

End of Press Release.

