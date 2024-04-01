Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Just Diagnosed Mesothelioma Anywhere in Alabama to Call the Birmingham Based Environmental Litigation Group-Get a Top Compensation Result

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran-Shipyard Worker in Alabama who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma-please call the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466.” — Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

According to the Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your dad or husband is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Alabama, please call the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466. The Environmental Litigation Group is one of the nation's top mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firms and they have been getting superior compensation results for their clients for decades.

"Most Navy Veterans who will develop mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos on their ship, submarine or at a shipyard where their ship or submarine was undergoing repairs. Most Navy Veterans who develop mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos maintaining or repairing equipment on their ship or submarine. Most Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos decades ago and their diagnosis was unexpected. The average age for a person with mesothelioma is about 70 years old.

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Alabama to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Maine or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

