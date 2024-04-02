Aleysian Ascends to Crest Partner Status with Salesforce
This new Crest status from Salesforce is recognition of Aleysian’s continued growth and dedication to providing tailored solutions for clients.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleysian, a Chicago-based Salesforce consultancy, is thrilled to announce its ascension to the Crest partner status within the prestigious and competitive Salesforce Partner Program.
This new status is recognition of Aleysian’s continued growth and dedication to providing tailored solutions for clients that go beyond implementation to optimize business value.
“Our team is filled with elite problem solvers that go the extra mile for our customers,” said Dustin Ward, managing partner of Aleysian. “It’s very fulfilling to see how doing great work day in and day out compounds over time to give us the recognition and reputation we have today.”
Aleysian has completed more than 300 Salesforce projects and boasts a completely onshore team with more than 100 certifications. Aleysian maintains a robust 4.91 (of 5.0) score on the Salesforce Appexchange and specializes in the manufacturing, high tech, medical technology, consumer goods and education spaces.
“I want everyone to know – we’re not going to rest on our laurels. Our next stop is the Summit.” Ward said. “But it’s important to remember that Aleysian doesn’t just chase accolades or status levels. We’re here foremost to deliver meaningful and impactful successes for our customers.”
About Aleysian
We take a different approach to doing business. We live our mission out loud: deliver smart, adaptive tech solutions that go beyond implementation to optimize business value.
We’re not your typical implementation provider. Ask anyone – our employees, our clients, our partners – and you’ll see we go above and beyond in everything we do. So that everyone we work with gets the best of both worlds: the expertise of a bigger company and the personalization of a specialized one.
With implementation providers, there’s everyone else – and then there’s Aleysian.
Matt Garms
Aleysian
+1 866-753-2559
mgarms@aleysian.com
