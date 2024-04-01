Generations Unite for “Magical” Comic Relief Fundraiser at Copper Box Arena
Lifelong bonds were formed at London’s Copper Box Arena on Friday 8th March as fundraisers aged 5-85 came together to raise over £2,500 for Comic Relief 2024.
In his biggest event staged to date, Weininger Irwin, the UK's first ever TV Gladiators Champion and founder of unique sport Cool Rowings, is 'elated' at having raised over £2,500 for Comic Relief, whilst at the same time creating an 'intergenerational legacy'.
Weininger is no stranger to Red Nose Day fundraising, so much so that he has been awarded ‘Comic Relief Partner’ status. In 2022, he alone raised over £4,000 with a 24-hour solo row-a-thon. And in 2023, he rowed the length of the Elizabeth Line with the help of local schools and the Ageless Teenagers charity to pull in £1,000 for the annual event.
This year’s fundraising efforts saw Weininger stage TWO events at London’s iconic Copper Box Arena on Friday 8th March.
Cool Rowings Schools Red Nose Challenge
The first event brought together Reception and Year 2 children from Mossbourne Community Academy in Weininger’s home town of Hackney, East London, and from Oakdale Infants’ School in South Woodford. A team from Mayfield Secondary School in the London Borough of Redbridge also joined the Cool Rowings sporting challenge.
To help make the day one to remember, Weininger called in the help of charity, Ageless Teenagers.
“Intergenerational Magic”
The day got off to a lively start with a mass warmup. The energy in the Copper Box Arena was palpable as Ageless Teenagers, carers, parents and teachers joined ranks with the children to limber up ready for the first event.
Before the school teams lined up to take the Cool Rowings challenge, each of the 60 youngsters was paired with their own Ageless Teenager for personal support.
As the races got underway, the kids were initially tentative. But with the encouragement of their Ageless Teenagers, they were transformed into win-hungry, gung-ho competitors.
The teachers’ race was just as energetic. According to spectators, the laughter, cheering and loyalty of the children to their teachers was a sight to see.
According to Weininger, “The looks on the children’s faces were amazing and it was beautiful to see that intergenerational magic filling the arena.”
Ageless Teenager Val Simpson added, “The children grew in confidence as the day progressed, and had so much fun!”
Record Attempt: Largest UK Soul Line Dance
Weininger’s second event attracted over 300 participants from a variety of age groups.
From professional line dancers to everyday fun lovers, there was anticipation in the air as the group prepared to set the record for the UK’s largest soul line dance.
Singer-songwriter Junior Giscombe, one of the first R&B artists to make it in the US and best known for his 1982 single, “Mama Used to Say”, took to the stage to lead the dance with his 1990 hit, Morning Will Come.
Having made it through the first performance, the dancers were then treated to a special ‘jungle’ edit, before facing The Big Challenge finale, a fast-paced version that saw even the pros tested to their limits.
Ageless Teenager Yvonne Day said of the event, “The day at the Copper Box was truly amazing. Everyone was so willing and enthusiastic to take part. It’s the biggest line dance record attempt I’ve ever been to and it worked exceptionally well. A thoroughly enjoyable day was had by all.”
“An intergenerational legacy”
Weininger was proud of the event’s achievements, not least the £2,500 raised for Comic relief.
“The energy, the vibe, the looks on the children’s faces as they hit that red nose as they completed the Cool Rowings race - challenge accomplished and beaming with pride – and the octogenarian line dancers as they vied to prove they could keep up with the best of them – and did… to say I’m elated with the outcome, especially given the short notice to arrange both events, is an understatement.
“But for me, the biggest takeaway has to be the intergenerational legacy that we laid down that day. The bonds formed between the young children and their senior mentors were priceless, and the respect from the pro line dancers as our Ageless Teenagers proved they were a force of energy to be reckoned with… it’s something I won’t forget.”
“2025 will be bigger and better”
Weininger has already started to plan his Comic Relief 2025 events at the Copper Box Arena. This time around, he plans to send his Ageless Teenagers into participating schools to work alongside PE staff ahead of the event. So the lead-up will be just as fun as the event itself.
Schools with Reception and Year 2 pupils eager to become part of the Cool Rowings 2025 Comic Relief Challenge are welcome to contact Cool Rowings NOW to register interest.
About Cool Rowings
Developed by Weininger Irwin, Cool Rowings is a unique adaptive sport and exercise designed to help people of all abilities get active. As well as being competitive, fun and inclusive, Cool Rowings focuses strongly on community building.
Quote from Weininger Irwin:
“Cool Rowings is an entry point for making a difference and addressing diversity imbalance in sport. It wants to make sure that sport accessibility is not hindered by a lack of access to training opportunities or equipment, or by not feeling included.”
About Weininger Irwin
Weininger Irwin is the CEO (Community Exercise Officer) of Cool Rowings. A seasoned sportsperson, fitness and athletics coach, dance instructor and event host and compere, native East Londoner Weininger is perhaps most famous as the man who beat all the odds to claim the title of the first ever Gladiators Champion in the 1990s TV series.
