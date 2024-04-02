ACBN Canada Named 2023 ByBlacks People's Choice Award Winner in Non Profit Category

ACBN Canada is honored as Canada’s Best Non-Profit Community Organization, marking a significant milestone in its mission to support Black entrepreneurs.

Being recognized by the ByBlacks.com People's Choice Awards is a profound honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team!”
— Ryan Knight
MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Afro-Caribbean Business Network Foundation Canada (ACBN Canada), a pivotal force in unifying and educating Black entrepreneurs across Southern Ontario, is thrilled to announce its recent accolade as the 2023 ByBlacks.com People's Choice Award winner in the category of Best Non-Profit Community Organization in Canada. This prestigious award reflects the Foundation's unwavering commitment to fostering growth, resilience, and success within the Black business community.

Since its inception in 2017, ACBN Canada has profoundly impacted the landscape of Black entrepreneurship. Through its comprehensive suite of support services, including microloans, marketing assistance, sales support, and investment readiness training, the Foundation has successfully engaged with over 6,000 Black entrepreneurs and provided substantial resources to facilitate both business and personal growth. The creation of the ACBN Creative Works Agency and the launch of a microloan fund, which has helped to disburse over 2 million dollars, are testaments to the organization's innovative approaches to overcoming the barriers Black business owners face.

Ryan Knight, Executive Director of ACBN Canada, expressed his gratitude for the award: "Being recognized by the ByBlacks.com People's Choice Awards is a profound honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the entrepreneurs we work with, and our community. This award is not just for ACBN but for every Black entrepreneur we've had the privilege to support. It signifies a step forward in our collective journey towards building generational wealth and reinforcing the importance of Black-led businesses in Canada's economic landscape."

The ACBN Foundation's significant contributions, including hosting the impactful National Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Conference and providing nearly $30,000 in free mental health counseling support, showcase its comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of Black entrepreneurs. The 5th Annual Legacy Symposium, themed "Building Generational Wealth Together," further underscores the Foundation's commitment to creating a sustainable and profitable future for Black businesses.

About Afro-Caribbean Business Network Foundation Canada
Founded in 2017, ACBN endeavors to unite and educate Black entrepreneurs in Toronto, Peel, and surrounding areas. As part of the National Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, ACBN Canada is dedicated to creating solutions that eliminate barriers for Black entrepreneurs through strategic planning, capacity building, and comprehensive support services. For more information, please visit ACBN Canada's website.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Actor: Antonette Rudder

Author: Zalika Reid-Benta

Bakery: Fruitlicious Cakes

Beauty Salon: The O Spot Skincare Clinic

Blogger: Big Belly Mel

Book: Malaika, Carnival Queen

Clothing Brand: Premier Jour Lingerie and Swimwear

Consumer Packaged Goods: Nerpy's Inc.

Event Planner: Debonair Corporate Events

Film Director: Troy Crossfield

Fitness: Andre Rose

Lawyer: Hudson Law

Marketing: NA Management

Non-Profit Community Services: Afro Caribbean Business Network (ACBN)

Poet: Dwayne Morgan

Singer: Powerhouse Fellowship Soul Choir featuring Shawn Cotterell

Therapist: Francis Psychotherapy

Travel Service: Ellusive & Co Inc.

Visual Artist: HAUI

Founded in 2017, the ACBN works to unify and educate Black entrepreneurs in its network of more than 5000 businesses in Toronto, Peel, Durham and surrounding areas. The ACBN has cultivated a community for Black business owners where they can cross-promote their products and services to build their ventures and participate in relevant business and personal growth workshops. ACBN supports Black Founders with strategic planning to assist with capacity building with resources such as microloans, marketing and sales support as well as investment readiness training. ACBN has conducted extensive research in southern Ontario to understand the current landscape of Black Entrepreneurs and the barriers they face. As part of the National Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, ACBN works with business support partners to create solutions to eliminate barriers Black entrepreneurs may face.

