ACBN Canada Named 2023 ByBlacks People's Choice Award Winner in Non Profit Category
ACBN Canada is honored as Canada’s Best Non-Profit Community Organization, marking a significant milestone in its mission to support Black entrepreneurs.
Being recognized by the ByBlacks.com People's Choice Awards is a profound honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team!”MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Afro-Caribbean Business Network Foundation Canada (ACBN Canada), a pivotal force in unifying and educating Black entrepreneurs across Southern Ontario, is thrilled to announce its recent accolade as the 2023 ByBlacks.com People's Choice Award winner in the category of Best Non-Profit Community Organization in Canada. This prestigious award reflects the Foundation's unwavering commitment to fostering growth, resilience, and success within the Black business community.
— Ryan Knight
Since its inception in 2017, ACBN Canada has profoundly impacted the landscape of Black entrepreneurship. Through its comprehensive suite of support services, including microloans, marketing assistance, sales support, and investment readiness training, the Foundation has successfully engaged with over 6,000 Black entrepreneurs and provided substantial resources to facilitate both business and personal growth. The creation of the ACBN Creative Works Agency and the launch of a microloan fund, which has helped to disburse over 2 million dollars, are testaments to the organization's innovative approaches to overcoming the barriers Black business owners face.
Ryan Knight, Executive Director of ACBN Canada, expressed his gratitude for the award: "Being recognized by the ByBlacks.com People's Choice Awards is a profound honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the entrepreneurs we work with, and our community. This award is not just for ACBN but for every Black entrepreneur we've had the privilege to support. It signifies a step forward in our collective journey towards building generational wealth and reinforcing the importance of Black-led businesses in Canada's economic landscape."
The ACBN Foundation's significant contributions, including hosting the impactful National Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Conference and providing nearly $30,000 in free mental health counseling support, showcase its comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of Black entrepreneurs. The 5th Annual Legacy Symposium, themed "Building Generational Wealth Together," further underscores the Foundation's commitment to creating a sustainable and profitable future for Black businesses.
About Afro-Caribbean Business Network Foundation Canada
Founded in 2017, ACBN endeavors to unite and educate Black entrepreneurs in Toronto, Peel, and surrounding areas. As part of the National Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, ACBN Canada is dedicated to creating solutions that eliminate barriers for Black entrepreneurs through strategic planning, capacity building, and comprehensive support services. For more information, please visit ACBN Canada's website.
Congratulations to all the winners!
Actor: Antonette Rudder
Author: Zalika Reid-Benta
Bakery: Fruitlicious Cakes
Beauty Salon: The O Spot Skincare Clinic
Blogger: Big Belly Mel
Book: Malaika, Carnival Queen
Clothing Brand: Premier Jour Lingerie and Swimwear
Consumer Packaged Goods: Nerpy's Inc.
Event Planner: Debonair Corporate Events
Film Director: Troy Crossfield
Fitness: Andre Rose
Lawyer: Hudson Law
Marketing: NA Management
Non-Profit Community Services: Afro Caribbean Business Network (ACBN)
Poet: Dwayne Morgan
Singer: Powerhouse Fellowship Soul Choir featuring Shawn Cotterell
Therapist: Francis Psychotherapy
Travel Service: Ellusive & Co Inc.
Visual Artist: HAUI
Ryan Knight
Afro Caribbean Business Network Foundation
+1 289-624-6868
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram