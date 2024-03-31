WORLD PREMIERE IN LEGOLAND WITH PEPPA PIG IN LEGO/DUPLO

Peppa Pig is one of the most popular universes for kids in the age up to five "IQ and EQ learning is really important to us as the Lego Duplo", says Head of LEGO DUPLO Michaela Edgerley Šťovíček The premiere took place where the first Legoland was built in 1968, Billund, Denmark, which still is the headquarters of Lego.

The world premiere took place, where Lego was invented and the first Legoland was built in 1968 in Billund, Denmark.

Peppa Pig is holding my hand” — Arjun Lapalikar, 5 Years

BILLUND, JUTLAND, DENMARK, March 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “WAUUE” effect was clear among the 3-5 years old, that reacting with high sounds and near physical contact with the family of Peppa Pig.

The balloons were released in a sky of soap bubbles at the world-premiere of the 1500 m2/16.145ft’s Peppa Pig playground made in Lego/Duplo.

It is the first time the 20 year old Peppa Pig is built in Lego Duplo.

The premiere took place in the same town Lego was invented in 1932 and the first Legoland was built in 1968, Billund, Denmark, which still is the headquarters of Lego.

The show has been praised for its positive influence on children's social and emotional development. The show teaches the children the dances and interactions in the family.

We interviewed the expert, the 3-5 year old kids confirmed the success among the kids from 3 to 5 and removed any doubt.

Siddhant Shastri, 4 Years from India/Denmark feels “..It is really interesting”.

Olivia Simonsen - 5 years old, Irish/Danish stated “I like Peppa Pig because it's so funny”.

Navya Mehta, also from India/Denmark, but 5 years old says, it´s “because he is sitting on his glasses.” Olivia Simonsen added “And I really like the color red and her dress is red…Peppa Pig is awesome”

Navya Mehta concluded “And it is just fun”.

“It's not so complicated. It's, you know, they're not going on amazing big adventures, so this is every day to day things that young kids recognize. It's their world that Peppa Pig and family are in”,said parent and teacher Jennifer Simonsen, 39 from Ireland, now living in Denmark.

“At the opening, You'll have to count down to ten. And the balloons been flying.”

Olivia Simonsen - 5 years old

Peppe Pig has become a global phenomenon among families with 3-6 year old children.

Peppa Pig is a British preschool animated television series that has been airing for 20 years, across 10 seasons in over 180 territories as of 2024. The series follows where Peppa Pig, a cheeky little piggy, lives with the family. The family consists of a younger brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig - as well as her diverse community of friends.



Peppa Pig and the family are teaching via play to the kids about the first experiences as a human. Holding hands, learning to dance, playing with water and jumping in muddy puddles wearing the right boots.

Peppa Pig encourages kids to explore the world around them, which gives the kids confidence.

“I think they really react to that jumping in muddy puddles because that's what she's famous for and it's something they can join in with. And it's a really nice movement as well as they can copy here”, states Laurie Foker, actor and puppet show Director, Legoland Resort:

Lego ́s world-wide educational theories of learning via play is using the term IQ for defining the development of the body's motor skills and EQ for describing the learning of social skills.

The popularity among the children was clear to all. The Peppa Pig park is engaging the kids with stories, charming characters, and in general absorbing content for young children, which was here being being stated by the Head of LEGO DUPLO Michaela Edgerley Šťovíček from Czech.:

“Also, you know, there's an element of this education in both Peppa Pig and in Lego Duplo bricks. And so making sure that we are also giving kids not just fun, but also this IQ and EQ learning opportunity, that they... It is really important to us as the Lego Duplo”.

“When you are three, four, five, maybe even six years old” explains the 39 year old parent, ”it is all about reenacting. It´s, It's using what you know and what you've seen either at home or on TV, especially if you've got someone you are a fan of, like Peppa Pig is.”

The plan is that Lego Duplo boxes will be available later this year with one-to-one elements from Peppa Pig´s world that the children can explore further.

CEO Legoland Billund, Denmark Christian Woller says:

“Well, Peppa Pig is one of the most popular universes for kids in the age up to five, and that's part of the Legoland target group as well. So it's obviously very exciting for us that we can now together with Lego Duplo, bring this to life as the very first park in the world in Legoland, Billund.”

Legoland had in 1968 625,000 guests the first year, and now 50 years later there are 15 million guests each year in the 10 LEGOLAND parks around the world.

END



SHOT

WS OPENING WITH MANY BALLOONS COUNTING DOWN FROM 10 TO 1 (IN LOCAL DK) BY CHRISTIAN WOLLER, DIRECTOR LEGOLAND

WS BALLOONS CUT FREE AND LARGE BALLOONS FLY UP

WS PEOPLE ENTER THE GATE, SOAP BUBBLES.

MS SOAP BUBBLES AND PARENTS AND KIDS WAITING FOR SHOW

WS THEATRE A PERFORMANCE WITH PEPPA PIG AND VERY HAPPY DANCING CHILDREN

MS GIRL DANCING AMONG SOAP BUBBLES AND PARENTS WITH CHILDREN

VOX-POP Olivia Simonsen - 5 years old, Irish/Danish:

“I like Peppa Pig because it's so funny”.

VOX-POP Siddhant Shastri, 4 Years

“Hm..It is really interesting”

V.P.: Olivia Simonsen - 5 years old, Irish/Danish:

“Yeah, it is funny”.

V.P. Siddhant Shastri, 4 cont:

“Then, she acts like I am personable, like the way she talks (ref. Suzy Sheep)”

V.P. Navya Mehta, India/Denmark, 5 cont.:

“ because the episode is really funny, because he is sitting on his glasses.”

V.P Siddhant Shastri, 4 cont:

“Yes, and I like the Lego alot”

V.P. Navya Mehta, India/Denmark, 5, cont.

“Because it is fun”

V.P. Olivia Simonsen - 5 years old, Irish/Danish cont.:

“and Peppa Pig is awesome”

V.P. Arjun Lapalikar 5 years IMITATES A DINOSAUR :

"Vraa. vraa"

V.P. Navya Mehta, India/Denmark, 5 cont.:

“And it is just fun”

... full shotlist in the Vimeo-video-link:

LEGOLAND LAUNCH PEPPA PIG