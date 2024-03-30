Beyoung is India’s leading online fashion store offering affordable, aspirational, and convenient clothing for young souls from tier II, III, and IV cities.

UDAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About Beyoung: A Leading Online Clothing Shopping Site in India

Founded in 2018 by four visionary entrepreneurs - Shivam Soni, Shivani Soni, Sakshi Soni, and Shankar Mali - Beyoung has become one of the best clothing brands in India. They established the brand to make fashion accessible to all and embarked on a mission to provide affordable and trendy clothing.

They noticed big fashion brands only cared about big cities, leaving smaller places out. So, they decided to fill that gap by creating Beyoung, an online store where anyone, anywhere in India, could get trendy clothes at affordable prices.

Beyoung's journey from startup to fashion powerhouse is marked by relentless innovation and customer-centricity. With a modest team at the start, it is now a strong team of 200+ fashion enthusiasts. Recent funding from the Royal Family of Abu Dhabi underscores its readiness for global competition, having delivered over 3 million orders nationwide in just six years.

What Makes Beyoung Worth Considering Over its Competitors?

In this short span, this online clothing shopping site has successfully served Indian youth by supporting their fashion dreams and providing them with the latest and trendy fashion.

This leading online clothing store, right from the start of its journey, understood the pulse of its target customers and worked on ways to fulfill their demands. The Indian youth wants pocket-friendly and trendy fashion, and Beyoung does exactly that!

Benefits of Buying from Beyoung

Beyoung, since its inception, has disrupted the fashion e-commerce industry. This fashion clothing store emphasizes the quality of materials it uses and the quality of the fashion products it sells in the market.

There are several other benefits of shopping from this online fashion website.

Unique products: Beyoung offers unique products to its customers to satisfy their needs and preferences. For instance, Beyoung allows its customers to select products like Plain T-shirts and order in any color & size and order them in packs of 2, 3, or 4.

Free shipping: Another major USP of this online clothing brand is that it offers free shipping.

Easy returns: Beyoung has a very simple return and refund policy as well as a dedicated customer support team providing a better experience to the customers.

Homegrown brand: Beyoung is an indigenous brand, promoting the Made in India policy of the government.

In conclusion, Beyoung’s journey is a testament to the resilience and burning passion to serve the Indian youth from small cities. As it continues to grow and evolve, it will undoubtedly leave a mark on the fashion e-commerce industry and inspire the generations to come.